Burundi Diesel Genset Market Study (2015-2025) by kVA Rating, Vertical, Region and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burundi Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Report By KVA Rating, By Verticals, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report thoroughly covers the market by kVA rating, verticals and regions. Burundi diesel genset market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Burundi diesel genset market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



According to this research, Burundi Diesel Genset Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.



The economy of Burundi is recovering slowly after two consecutive years of recession in 2015 (-3.9%) and 2016 (-0.6%). The diesel genset market of Burundi witnessed sluggish growth during the last few years owing to political instability and fuel shortages in 2017 due to lack of hard currency which brought many businesses to a standstill.

During the forecast period, the diesel genset market in the country is anticipated to witness moderate growth owing to increasing reports of power failure and rising demand for diesel generators across all verticals as a source of backup power. Moreover, the diesel genset market of Burundi is primarily import driven due to lack of OEM manufacturers of diesel gensets in the country



In Burundi, diesel gensets with 75.1 - 375 kVA rating, accounted for the majority of the revenue share in the overall market in 2018, due to increasing demand for diesel gensets across various sectors such as banking, power utilities and construction. Additionally, increasing utilization of lower rating gensets across domains, such as telecom infrastructure, unreliable and off-grid areas, and other commercial sectors, would help the 5 - 75 kVA diesel genset segment to register higher growth during the forecast period.



By applications, the industrial and commercial sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall Burundi diesel genset market share in 2018 owing to increasing usage of diesel genset in power utilities segment, rising number of commercial offices and sudden boost of mineral exports to the USA due to China-USA trade war. Moreover, increasing number of telecom towers running on diesel genset in the country is one of the key drivers in the growth of diesel gensets during the forecast period.



Key Highlights of the Report

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Overview

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Outlook

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Forecast

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Size

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Forecast of revenues until 2025

Historical Data of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2025

Historical Data of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating until 2025

Historical Data of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications until 2025

Historical Data of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Regions for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Regions until 2025

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Price Trends

Burundi Diesel Gensets Market Drivers and Restraints

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Trends

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

Burundi Diesel Genset Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Burundi Country Indicators

3.2 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Burundi Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.7 Burundi Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Trends



6 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

6.1 Burundi 5 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2 Burundi 75.1 kVA-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3 Burundi 375.1 kVA-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4 Burundi Above 750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



7 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Verticals

7.1 Burundi Commercial Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Burundi Industrial Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Burundi Residential Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.4 Burundi Transportation & Infrastructure Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Burundi Diesel Genset Regional Market Overview

8.1 Northern Burundi Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Eastern Burundi Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Western Burundi Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 Southern Burundi Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9 Burundi Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

9.1 Burundi Government Spending Outlook

9.2 Burundi Power Sector Outlook

9.3 Burundi Vision 2025



10 Burundi Diesel Genset Market - Import Statistics



11 Burundi Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating, 2025F

11.2 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

11.3 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



12 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Burundi Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share Ranking, By Brands



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Caterpillar Inc.

13.2 Cummins Inc.

13.3 FG Wilson

13.4 Perkins Engines Co. Ltd.

13.5 SDMO-Kohler

13.6 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.7 Deutz AG

13.8 Teksan Generator



14 Strategic Recommendations



