Bush Airport joins Hobby Airport with a historic 4-star rating

The 2018 results, announced today in Stockholm, Sweden, make Houston only the third city in the world with two airports given a 4-star rating, and the only city in the Western Hemisphere with two 4-star rated airports. The only other cities in the world with two 4-star rated airports are Tokyo and Seoul.

"There are only four four-star airports in the United States and Houston has two of them. That's quite an achievement," said City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Our airports are an important gateway to our city offering an impression that endures. From fine facilities to efficient operations to world-class shopping and dining, our airports are competing with the best. They are a grand reflection of the city they serve."

World Airport Rating is the international airport quality rating program operated by Skytrax. Ratings are determined through direct and professional analysis of industry quality standards. The airport star ratings are recognized as a global benchmark of airport standards.

"Ultimately, our vision is to provide customers at all of the Houston Airport System facilities with a 5-star experience, and these latest ratings show that our efforts and focus are on the right track," said Mario Diaz, the Director of Aviation for the Houston Airport System. "We have made important strides in enhancing customer service, returning our assets to opening day fresh condition, and striving to provide the level of overall excellence that our customers deserve and demand."

This is the third straight year Hobby Airport earned a four-star rating from Skytrax, with the facility and services earning nearly 140 scores of 4.5 or higher on its detailed checklist covering 44 categories. Among the highlights in the scoring are:

A cumulative score of 5.0 for internet and free Wi-Fi service.

A score of 4.83 for roadway signage.

A score of 4.82 for car parking systems and prices.

A score of 4.77 for the Hobby website.

A score of 4.70 for signage and walkability around the terminals.

A score of 4.56 for passenger check-in facilities.

A score of 4.55 for food and beverage services.

A score of 4.50 for vending machines in the airport.

A score of 4.47 for customs and immigration operations.

In the 2018 audit results report, Skytrax said, "Hobby Airport continues to provide a solid customer experience in many key performance areas," and that, "the outline details for future upgrades to seating and FIDs (Flight Information Display System) will be key drivers in pushing the airport closer to a 4.5 (and potentially 5) star standard in the future."

"A 4-star rating is a point of pride at Hobby Airport, and now is the standard we work hard to keep and, eventually, surpass," said Liliana Rambo, the General Manager at Hobby Airport. "It takes a team effort, and airport-wide commitment to excellence that you see in and around Hobby Airport on a daily basis."

This is the first year that Bush Airport attained a 4-star rating. The airport earned its overall score based on the individual determined for each of five terminals. The facility and services earned nearly 350 scores of 4.5 or higher on its detailed checklist covering 44 categories for each terminal. Among the highlights in the scoring are:

A cumulative score of 4.88 for roadway signage.

A score of 4.77 for the Bush website.

A score of 4.75 for internet and free Wi-Fi service.

A score of 4.73 for car parking systems and prices.

A score of 4.50 for food and beverage services.

A score of 4.40 for vending machines in the airport.

A score of 4.33 for air conditioning and designated smoking areas.

In the 2018 audit results report, Skytrax said Bush Airport "provides customers with a good standard of product and service quality," and that the recently completed concessions program provides customers at the airport with "a WOW factor for the airport, not only through the selection of cuisine but also the quality of presentation and finishing of many of the new outlets."

"An airport-wide commitment to not just meeting expectations, but exceeding them, has helped us earn this coveted 4-star rating. Achieving the 4-star rating has been a strategic priority for the IAH team for the past two fiscal years and the entire airport community really stepped up and took the strategic priority to heart" said Theodore Kitchens A.A.E., the General Manager of Bush Airport. "The team members who do the daily tasks and meet the daily challenges — especially in light of the challenges we have faced over the past two years – is an inspiration to all. They recognize that excellence is not something that happens in a moment, but in the many moments spent going above and beyond what is expected. Leading the IAH team to this historic achievement is a privilege and a honor."

The Skytrax World Airport Awards — a global benchmark of airport excellence — are among the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry. The results of the survey were announced at the 2018 Skytrax World Airport Awards at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Stockholm on March 21, 2018.

Also announced during the Skytrax World Airport Awards ceremony, Bush Airport was honored in three different categories. Bush Airport was No. 7 on the World Airport Awards 2018 list of the Top 10 World's Best Airports for Dining — the only U.S. airport in the Top 10 — and was No. 9 on the Top 10 of the list for World's Most Improved Airports, also the only U.S. airport among the Top 10. Bush Airport also was No. 10 on the list of the Top 10 Best Airport Staff in North America. A complete listing of the Top 10 categories can be found at this link.

The complete listing of the airport ratings can be found at this link.

