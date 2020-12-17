Business Aviation Industry Gives Back To Those Hardest Hit By Covid-19 Through Grassroots Holiday Fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched late last week by a volunteer group of Business Aviation professionals, The BizAv Gives Back – Holiday Relief Fund is a global online effort, consisting of a nomination process and a fundraiser, to provide monetary relief to industry peers who have financially suffered due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has had a massively disruptive impact on the Business Aviation sector this year. As flight volume dropped 75%, many of us lost our jobs. Throughout the year, some of us were called back to work. Many were not. It's for these people, our friends and coworkers still jobless, that we wanted to find a way to help." Said Alden Krausse, Co-Director of Fundraising.



Five days into the campaign, the fund has garnered over $7,000 dollars from over 60 contributors. The team has set a goal of $10,000 dollars, which it aims to raise by December 22nd. Recipients of the funds will be notified of their selection and paid out by December 25th, 2020.



"It started as a simple call to action via an Instagram story. 'Let's help some people out this holiday season. Who's in?' The next day we had a team of nearly 20 people coming up with ideas in a group chat, and within 24 hours the fundraiser was live." Said Daniel Gross, Chief Instigator.



With less than a week remaining in the fundraiser, the team is asking pilots, cabin attendants, brokers, operators, and other Business Aviation professionals to help however they can. And that doesn't only mean donations. Sharing, via social media, has proven to be a driving force of the success of the campaign.



"We've unfortunately become accustomed to people using social media to propagate division and hatred. With this fundraiser, we are experiencing the opposite of that. People coming together to help each other. It's refreshing. With 85% of our web traffic coming through Instagram, it's evident that the likes, the shares, and the reposts are paying off." Said Amanda Pieper, Co-Director of Fundraising.



About BizAv Gives Back: BizAv Gives Back is a team of independent Business Aviation professionals from around the world who came together to raise funds for their industry peers most affected by Covid-19. To contribute to the fundraising effort, please visit http://www.bizavgivesback.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Pieper

Phone: (323) 332-1761

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BizAv Gives Back

Related Links

http://www.bizavgivesback.com

