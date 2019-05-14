Business Coach Creates Powerful Little Box of Big Questions to Help Entrepreneurs, Business Owners & Changemakers Achieve Goals & Practice Critical Thinking

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marissa Loewen, a Canadian Transformational Business Coach, has designed and released via Kickstarter, a powerful tool for anyone looking to achieve their goals, expand their beliefs and really understand why they are going after the goals they set for themselves.



"I see my clients avoiding the really important questions in their life & business that would help them move past their fears and achieve what they truly want," says Loewen. "Not everyone can afford to work with a life or business coach, so this deck acts as a journal prompt, goal setting tool or even used like tarot or oracle decks to help create answers."



The 50-card deck called The Little Box of Big Questions is already 50% funded on Kickstarter and plans to ship by September 2019. Each card is 2.5" Square and can fit easily in your hand. Each card has a single focus question. The black ink design on the front of each card is by artist Misty Hughes. The set also includes a small book that expands on each question.



The deck is geared towards anyone who is looking to practice critical thinking, goal setting and accountability into their lives or business. It can be used as a tool by therapists, coaches, mentors and consultants to help their clients achieve results faster. It can also be used by new coaches to develop their process. Wholesale options are available for retail stores and online distributors.



"The Little Box of Big Questions is like having your own life or business coach whenever you need a powerful boost to help you achieve your goals."



The Little Box of Big Questions can be pre-ordered via Kickstarter until June 6, 2019 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marissaloewen/the-little-box-of-big-questions



Marissa Loewen is a Canadian Transformational Business Coach who works with entrepreneur and micro-business clients all over the world to build thriving, prosperous, resilient businesses. She believes that people have the power to Create the Rules and she helps her clients do that by asking big, powerful questions. Her website is http://www.MarissaLoewen.com

