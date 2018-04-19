Business Executives Must Lead Their Companies Through the Data Revolution!

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather L. Cole is a #1 bestselling author, business analytics advisor, certified high-performance coach and has over 25 years of experience in data and business intelligence. Her mission is to provide companies of all sizes methods to grow their business by leveraging data.

Her message is simple: The data revolution is now! The data revolution could have a larger effect on the world than the industrial revolution. Companies need to transform to use data and artificial intelligence or they may become the modern-day horse and buggy.

Business Intelligence Bull's-eye by Heather L. Cole

Heather is a lifelong entrepreneur, and self-described socialized nerd. Her Business Intelligence Bull's-eye Framework empowers executives to guide their organizations to leverage data to deliver insights. Her solution focuses on executive engagement, building special forces and socializing the nerds.

Heather's best-selling book Business Intelligence Bull's-eye The Executive's Guide: Conquer Your Market and Transform Your Organization with Data and Analytics was released March 11, 2018 on Amazon in print and kindle versions. It provides pragmatic methods executives can implement immediately to become analytic leaders, transforming their organizations and increasing profits with data.

An interview with Heather can cover:

-The data revolution will change the world as we know it.

Ever noticed how Amazon appears to know what you want before you do? Companies like Amazon, Google and Netflix, are using predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to better serve you. The data revolution will not only affect how companies serve customers but will impact almost every industry and will radically change our world.

-Most companies hire the wrong people to succeed at the data revolution. Most companies hire for technological skills not attitudes, values or soft skills, costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Research shows technology high performers have particular traits, but HR doesn't know what they are. Heather provides an approach to build your data and analytics team by socializing the nerds.

- Most executives are not prepared to lead their organizations through the data revolution. They wrongly expect their technology teams to deliver without leading them. Yet, they blame IT for failing to deliver. Executives must get engaged in data and analytics, not just sponsor it. Heather presents her proven communication strategies and framework used to transform executives into "Analytic Leaders".

As Heather notes, "Companies are drowning in data while starving for insights because executives have not learned the secrets to lead their companies in the data revolution. Executives that learn the secrets will have an advantage and dominate their markets."

