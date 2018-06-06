Business Integra Appoints Lee Ann Anderson, Industry Veteran and 2018 Fed 100 Winner, as the President of Federal Solutions Group (FSG)

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integra has welcomed Lee Ann Anderson as the president of its Federal Solutions Group (FSG). She will be responsible for several business units delivering science and engineering, cybersecurity, software development and IT services for clients including NASA, FAA, the Department of State, NRC, HHS and DoD agencies.

"The combination of high-end engineering capabilities supporting NASA and the Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT) with the superior talent, process discipline and the intellectual property in cyber threat intelligence and insider threat deterrence is truly unique in the market. It is an honor to be entrusted to lead such a powerhouse of talent delivering cutting-edge technology to federal agencies and providing new solutions to the modernization and security challenges we face as a community," said Anderson.

Prior to joining Business Integra, Anderson served as the vice president for civilian business development at Unisys during a growth phase that far outpaced the market. The federal IT industry veteran led teams to create, propose and oversee innovation management, technical solutions and business models, which resulted in improved mission outcomes and cost savings for contract wins with a combined value of over $7 billion at Unisys and CSC.

The 2018 Fed 100 award is one of many awards Anderson has received for her work with U.S. federal agencies. In addition, she has served as a chair for numerous industry associations including the American Council on Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) and the Air Force Communications and Electronic Association (AFCEA).

"Lee Ann's leadership, mission focus and IT and engineering background will significantly benefit the Federal team as we move into this next phase of Business Integra's future," said Prathiba Ramadoss, founder and CEO of the company.

About Business Integra

Business Integra is an award-winning global provider of information technology (IT), cybersecurity and advanced engineering services and products to U.S. federal and state governments, NATO and commercial entities. Business Integra takes a multi-disciplinary approach to protect America's citizens, technology, infrastructure and information.

Business Integra's offerings include cloud security, threat hunting, cyber threat intelligence, DevSecOps, agile development, IT operations and maintenance, enterprise architecture, identity management systems and C4ISR.

Washington Technology recognized Business Integra as one of the top 50 fastest-growing federal contracting companies; in addition, Business Integra's SG200 Space Computer was recognized by NASA as one of the top 25 innovations in the U.S. in 2017.

Business Integra is a CMMI L4, ISO 27001, 20000, 9001 and AS9100 certified company.

