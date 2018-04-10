BusinessBlocks, the Leading Small Business Education Company, Launches Restaurant Marketing Course

"Successful restaurants are about more than just serving delicious food," said Justin Kulla, CEO and Founder of BusinessBlocks. "The BusinessBlocks course provides tailored, 1:1 instruction built exclusively for restaurant owners and designed to be completed on the go -- whether that's at home on a computer or in the kitchen on your break."

Kulla is hosting the "Training and Keeping Your Workforce" panel today at the GGRA conference in San Francisco. The panel will discuss the best learning strategies for restaurant owners and challenges and solutions for maintaining staff in the hyper-competitive Bay area. He will be joined on stage by Alison Arth from Salt & Roe, Emma Rosenbush from Cala, Gabriel Barba from Alta Group, Justine Flynn from Souvla and Sumir Meghani from Instawork.

The GGRA's annual Industry Conference is in its fourth year and a must-attend for Bay Area restaurant owners and stakeholders.

"Lifelong learning is so essential for the restaurant owners and we see more and more restaurants investing in formal training," said Gwyneth Borden, Executive Director from the GGRA. "Too many restaurant owners think simply having a Facebook or Yelp page is enough and there's so much more to marketing a successful restaurant. We partnered with BusinessBlocks for the launch of their online course because they provide training that almost every restaurant would benefit from."

BusinessBlocks is accepting student applications for the Restaurant Marketing Course now and the first cohort of students will begin in mid-May. The course costs $750 and includes three coaching sessions with expert restaurant marketers who have extensive experience in helping owners get started with email marketing, online ads, strategic partnerships and social media. Students who sign up for the first cohort will receive an exclusive 30 percent discount. For more information about the course or to get a free introductory coach call, contact Victor Wong at victor@businessblocks.com.

About BusinessBlocks Technologies, Inc.

BusinessBlocks, the leading small business online education company, helps companies succeed by teaching owners how to find new customers, build the best teams and manage finances. Their courses are practical with lessons that can be applied immediately, and online to give flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere. BusinessBlocks is a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, a multinational property and casualty holding company that is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company for their financial strength and stability.

