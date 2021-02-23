Businesses and Consumers Who Bought an Interior Molded Door Between March 1, 2014 and September 4, 2020, Could Receive $25 or More From a Class Action Settlement Totaling $19.5 Million

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being jointly issued by Robins Kaplan LLP, Gustafson Gluek PLLC, and Joseph Saveri Law Firm and has been authorized by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, in In re: Interior Molded Doors Indirect Purchaser Antitrust Litigation (No. 3:18-cv-00850-JAG).

The lawsuit, In re: Interior Molded Doors Indirect Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, Case No. 3:18-cv-00850-JAG, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, claims that JELD-WEN, Inc. and Masonite Corporation ("Settling Defendants") agreed to fix the prices of Interior Molded Doors ("IMDs") and, as a result, consumers and businesses who indirectly purchased Standalone IMDs not for resale may have paid more than they should have. Although the Settling Defendants have agreed to settle, they do not agree that they engaged in any wrongdoing or are liable or owe any money or benefits to Plaintiffs. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is Included?

You are a Settlement Class Member if you indirectly purchased not for resale a Standalone IMD between March 1, 2014 and September 4, 2020. Purchases must have been made in, or while you were residing in an Indirect Purchaser State at the time of purchase. "Indirectly" means you bought the Standalone IMD from someone other than one of the Settling Defendants (e.g., you purchased a Standalone IMD at Home Depot, Lowe's, or a lumber yard).

IMDs are a type of interior door made through a process of sandwiching a wood frame and hollow or solid core between two molded doorskins, rather than making the entire door from solid wood. A "Standalone Interior Molded Door" is an IMD that is not incorporated as part of a larger product (such as the purchase of a home) or service (such as the installation of the door in a home). For example, you are included if you are (a) a consumer who purchased an IMD for home installation OR (b) a business or commercial contractor that purchased an IMD to be included as a service provided to a customer or for its own use. Standalone IMDs contain patterns and do not include flush doors which have no patterns or relief.

The definitions of IMDs, Standalone IMDs, and the list of Indirect Purchaser States, among others, are available by visiting the Settlement Website www.InteriorMoldedDoorSettlement.com.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

The Settlement provides for a total Settlement Fund of $19,500,000 ("Settlement Fund"). After deduction of notice and administration expenses, attorneys' fees, service awards to the Class Representatives, and litigation expenses, as approved by the Court ("Net Settlement Fund"), the Net Settlement Fund will be available for distribution to Settlement Class Members who timely file valid claims. It is estimated that each member of the Settlement Class who submits a valid claim will receive at least $25. Payments will be based on a number of factors, including at least the number of valid claims filed by all Settlement Class Members and the number of Standalone IMDs purchased by each Settlement Class Member.

What are My Rights and Options?

Submit a Claim: To receive a Settlement payment, you must submit a claim by going to www.InteriorMoldedDoorSettlement.com and submitting (or printing and mailing) a Claim Form. A valid Claim Form must be submitted online or postmarked by June 25, 2021.

Do Nothing: You will be included in the Settlement Class and bound by the Court's decision, but you will not receive a payment. You will give up your rights to sue the Settling Defendants about the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself: You can exclude yourself ("opt out") of the Settlement by submitting an exclusion request to the Settlement Administrator that is received no later than June 2, 2021. If you do so, you will not be eligible to receive a settlement payment but you will retain the right to sue on your own regarding any claims that are part of the Settlement.

Object: You may also object to any part of this Settlement. Objections must be mailed to the Clerk of the Court and the Settlement Administrator and received no later than June 2, 2021.

Details about how to opt-out, object, and mail your Claim Form are available on the Settlement Website.

Has the Court Approved the Settlement?

No, the Court has set a hearing for July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to determine whether to approve the Settlement, Class Representative service awards not to exceed $56,000 total, attorney's expenses not to exceed $5 million, and attorneys' fees not to exceed 33% of the Settlement Fund. If there are objections or comments, the Court will consider them at that time. You or your lawyer may appear at the hearing at your expense. The hearing may be moved to a different date or time without additional notice. Check the Settlement Website or call 1-844-964-2884 for current information.

How Can I Get More Information?

This Notice summarizes the Settlement Agreement. You can get a copy of the Settlement Agreement, important Court documents, and more information about the settlement on www.InteriorMoldedDoorSettlement.com.

The parties' class certification briefs and expert reports are currently under seal pending an appeal. These documents can be obtained by Settlement Class Members by contacting Settlement Class Counsel or the Settlement Administrator. The Protective Order is available on the Settlement Website. If and when these documents are unsealed, they will promptly be posted online on the Settlement Website.

You may write with questions to [email protected] or call the toll-free number, 1-844-964-2884. You should also register on the website to be directly notified of the terms of the Plan of Allocation of the Settlement Fund, how to file a claim form, and other information concerning this case.

