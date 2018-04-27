Buzzing R&B Pop Newcomer Janine The Machine Releases Her Debut EP "High Places" Today

The seven-track collection blurs lines between genres, fusing her soulful delivery with hip-hop attitude and a whole lot of pop appeal. Led by the spirited, slick, and sexy single "Mañana," it properly introduces this singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Rap-Up just debuted the music video for "Mañana"—which she personally directed—and predicted, "Janine the Machine is headed to High Places."

Living up to her name, Janine The Machine not only writes and performs, she also engineers and mixes, crafting a sound that's undeniably her own and is about to ascend to the forefront.

Get High Places today! Available at all digital retailers.

