Buzzing R&B Pop Newcomer Janine The Machine Releases Her Debut EP "High Places" Today

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Detroit-born and Atlanta-based R&B pop artist Janine The Machine is heading to High Places today with the release of her Tricky Stewart-produced (Rihanna, Beyonce, Mariah Carey) debut EP, High Places through his RedZone Entertainment imprint, today.
The seven-track collection blurs lines between genres, fusing her soulful delivery with hip-hop attitude and a whole lot of pop appeal. Led by the spirited, slick, and sexy single "Mañana," it properly introduces this singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Rap-Up just debuted the music video for "Mañana"—which she personally directed—and predicted, "Janine the Machine is headed to High Places."
Living up to her name, Janine The Machine not only writes and performs, she also engineers and mixes, crafting a sound that's undeniably her own and is about to ascend to the forefront.
Get High Places today! Available at all digital retailers.
Keep up with Janine the Machine news here:
www.Instagram.com/Janinelamachine
www.Twitter.com/Janinelamachine
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzing-rb-pop-newcomer-janine-the-machine-releases-her-debut-ep-high-places-today-300638175.html
SOURCE NMG Relations
Share this article