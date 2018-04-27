Buzzing R&B Pop Newcomer Janine The Machine Releases Her Debut EP "High Places" Today

PRODUCED BY TRICKY STEWART

FEATURING THE SINGLE "MAÑANA"

News provided by

NMG Relations

12:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Detroit-born and Atlanta-based R&B pop artist Janine The Machine is heading to High Places today with the release of her Tricky Stewart-produced (Rihanna, Beyonce, Mariah Carey) debut EP, High Places through his RedZone Entertainment imprint, today.

Janine The Machine "High Places" EP Out Now!
Janine The Machine "High Places" EP Out Now!

The seven-track collection blurs lines between genres, fusing her soulful delivery with hip-hop attitude and a whole lot of pop appeal. Led by the spirited, slick, and sexy single "Mañana," it properly introduces this singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Rap-Up just debuted the music video for "Mañana"—which she personally directed—and predicted, "Janine the Machine is headed to High Places."

Living up to her name, Janine The Machine not only writes and performs, she also engineers and mixes, crafting a sound that's undeniably her own and is about to ascend to the forefront.

Get High Places today! Available at all digital retailers.

Keep up with Janine the Machine news here:

www.Instagram.com/Janinelamachine

www.Twitter.com/Janinelamachine

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzing-rb-pop-newcomer-janine-the-machine-releases-her-debut-ep-high-places-today-300638175.html

SOURCE NMG Relations

You just read:

Buzzing R&B Pop Newcomer Janine The Machine Releases Her Debut EP "High Places" Today

News provided by

NMG Relations

12:30 ET