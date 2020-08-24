PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the summer, protests have caused a lot of issues in the United States. In the state of Oregon, a lot of frustration has boiled over into protests. What started as peaceful protests have turned into something entirely different, and as BV Rating covers presidential contender Brock Pierce he as many others believe that the current administration has contributed to these issues.

One of the people who believe that this is the case is 2020 presidential candidate Brock Pierce. He believes that the Trump administration has only escalated protest issues in some locations, but notably in Oregon. Is he to blame for some protests getting too out of hand? Based on his administration's response, it is hard to think otherwise.

Creating a negative narrative

Trump has been extremely critical of protests going on in different parts of the country, but he has specifically focused on what has been going on in Oregon. Most of the protests are based around Portland, and he has been openly critical of these protests with statements online and public comments as well.

Instead of embracing the option Americans have for freedom of speech, Trump has condemned the reactions many have had since the death of George Floyd in the early summer. A lot of the protests stemmed from that incident, and Trump has actively tried to stop protests from happening.

Too much involvement

Once the police department started to struggle with protests in Portland, Trump decided to deploy federal agents to those areas and allow them to use aggressive tactics to settle things down. It has been viewed by many that this was an overreaction and simply a contributor to many of the issues people protest. Instead of diffusing the situation, it is turned into more and more controversy.

Pierce feels as though Trump is much too polarizing to act as a peacemaker in a situation like this. He over-politicized his decisions, which has led to an adverse reaction in a fairly liberal part of the country. Instead of being involved, he could have left it up to local authorities to settle things down eventually.

A call for a more levelheaded approach

The United States needs a leader at this point who is capable of approaching everything with a level head. Instead of settling on extreme ideals and remaining extremely polarizing, a president should be working towards creating a better relationship between local law enforcement and the people they protect. There will always be differences between certain people who do not share the same ideals, but there is too much division that stems from the top right now.

A vote for Pierce is a vote for the proper leadership needed to unify the country a bit more. He believes that a lot of the tension surrounding the United States is directly linked to the all or nothing mentality of the current president. While he has his supporters, he has turned into such a polarizing figure that there is a strong love/hate relationship.

SOURCE BV Rating