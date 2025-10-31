BVP in Development of Two Laurice Molinari Feature Films and One by Robert Homer Mollohan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BVP (Big Vision Pictures), the next-generation film and television studio fusing Hollywood storytelling with Web3 innovation, announced today it is in active development on two new feature films by Laurice E. Molinari and a boxing-driven drama from Robert Homer Mollohan, co-writer of Jason Momoa's cult classic Road to Paloma (2014).

Fresh off its initial funding round, BVP is building a new entertainment ecosystem where fans, creators, and investors participate side by side, not as spectators, but as stakeholders. Through blockchain infrastructure and smart contracts, BVP delivers transparency, creative access, and a direct bridge between audiences and creators.

"Smart contracts are the antidote to Hollywood Math," said Angelique Barcelo, Founder & CEO of BVP. "We're a Web3-native studio connecting with audiences and creators who demand authenticity, transparency, and community. While legacy studios cling to outdated systems, we're re-engineering what a studio can be."

Laurice Molinari, best known for co-writing Disney's My Favorite Martian and authoring the Ethereal Worlds fantasy series (The Ether: Vero Rising), brings her trademark mix of imaginative world-building and emotional depth to two original features under BVP's banner.

Robert Homer Mollohan's untitled boxing feature explores the grit, heart, and redemption of the fight world — echoing the visceral realism that made Road to Paloma a cult favorite among fans of grounded, soulful cinema.

BVP's hybrid model merges film financing, fandom, and distribution inside one decentralized ecosystem — a studio for the ownership era. From development and production to token-backed participation and digital collectibles, BVP is redefining creative collaboration from the ground up.

"We're not competing with the big boys," added Barcelo. "We're creating a new lane where storytelling, technology, and community move as one."

Tokens are designed for participation and access, not for investment or profit. The company's content strategy is being shaped by Fox veteran Emiliano Saccone, whose extensive production experience and MECENAS Studios — along with its major distribution partnerships — will serve as the production backbone for BVP's creative pipeline, ensuring each project combines mainstream production excellence with next-generation participation.

"We're designing the process to be beginner-friendly," said Brian Williams, CFO of BVP. "Even if you've never touched crypto, you can still participate."

About Big Vision Pictures (BVP)

Big Vision Pictures is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio reimagining how stories are funded, produced, and experienced. Built on Web3 transparency and creative excellence, BVP empowers creators and audiences to share in the stories they love — the future of film ownership and fandom. For more information, visit http://www.bigvisionpictures.com.

