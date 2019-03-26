Bytemap to Attend Launch's Founder University

LOUISVILLE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch is one of the premier accelerator and investment firms in the country founded by prominent investor, author and public speaker, Jason Calcanis, whose mission is to "support founders and inspire innovation". Launch has invested in 150 startups to date including six "unicorns" that have surpassed $1 billion valuation: Uber, Thumbtack, Datastax, Wealthfront, Robinhood & Desktop Metal.

Launch, as an investment firm, is focused on early-stage startups and invests millions each year between private funds, the Launch Accelerator and their Public Angel Syndicate. Beyond their investments, Launch has "launched" themselves to the top of the startup content game through free events, podcasts, books and research products.

Launch hosts Founder University for a select 60 founders who have a product in market but have yet to take Series A funding. Founder University is a three-day founder's bootcamp for all things scaling, running and funding an emerging company. April's session of Founder University includes speakers from Modsy, Aspect Ventures, Packlane, Zion, Acceleprise VC, StyleSeat, Homebrew, Launch and WSGR.

Bytemap helps clients eliminate data conflicts within their enterprise through a software platform that automatically transforms and stores enterprise data, enriches the data with definitions and context that learn over time, and allows users to easily and reliably get answers to key business questions.

Louisville based, Rachel French who will be representing Bytemap at Founder University in April says, "We are so excited to have been accepted into Founder University, not only is this a massive opportunity to be exposed to great innovators and organizations, but I am also looking forward to learning from fellow founders across industries and company lifecycle."

Bytemap was founded in 2018 by five former colleagues who are experts in generating insights from Healthcare data, software development and data architecture whose mission it is to simplify the way data-driven decisions are made.

Contact:

Liz Young

419-346-3747

liz@bytemap.com

