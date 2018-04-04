BYTON Announces Worldwide Growth with Executive Hires and Los Angeles Lab

Global Growth:

Today, BYTON added two new executives to its senior management team: Chad Harrison, who joins the company as its vice president of product-line management, and David Twohig, who is now BYTON's chief automotive engineer. Harrison is a 22-year veteran of the automotive industry and formerly Honda R&D America's chief automotive engineer. Twohig is a highly-respected engineer who most recently led the development of the Alpine A110 as Chief Engineer at Alpine and Head of Vehicle Engineering at Renault Sport.

BYTON also announced the expansion of its U.S. footprint following the opening of its North American headquarters in Silicon Valley in December 2017, which has grown to almost 300 employees. While the Silicon Valley office will continue to focus on developing the technology for the Smart Intuitive Vehicle at its launch in Q4 2019, the company's new L.A. Future Lab will focus on developing the latest forward-thinking user experiences and advanced concepts to define the future of driving and ride-sharing. BYTON already boasts one of the most unique UI/UX designs in the automotive world, as the BYTON Concept includes state-of-the-art design such as its industry-first Shared Experience Display (SED), gesture controls, and a Driver Tablet installed in the steering wheel console. Located in a global hub for automotive design and innovation, BYTON's newest facility is charged with ensuring that BYTON remains a leader in intelligent and intuitive UX design.

"Revolutionizing the user experience in the car is at the core of BYTON. We're working very hard to make sure your BYTON vehicle is a next-generation smart device – a smartphone on wheels," said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-Founder, BYTON. "Our L.A. Future Lab will push that idea to the bleeding edge of what's possible, and we're already excited for what we will be able to share in the future."

Asian Premiere at Beijing Motor Show:

In addition to its North American growth, BYTON will also introduce the innovative BYTON Concept to the Asian market at the Beijing Motor Show, one of the leading motor shows in the world, April 20-26.

During the conference, BYTON will:

Invite select attendees to test ride and interact with the BYTON Concept

Showcase the car at BYTON's booth for all attendees

Report updates on company milestones in the past half year

Present new product information to the public

Announce their latest developments and future outlooks, including plant construction progress, strategic partnerships, and brand store plans

"Our first BYTON Concept successfully made its world debut in the U.S. and we are thrilled to offer the same experience to the Chinese market, including our unique product positioning and design differentiation," said Daniel Kirchert, President and Co-Founder, BYTON.

About BYTON

It is not about refining cars. It is about refining life.



BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future. Its crafted cars integrate advanced digital technologies to offer customers a smart, sage, comfortable, and eco-friendly driving and mobility experience.



BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China that has a global reach. Its global headquarters, intelligent manufacturing base, and R&D center are located in Nanjing, China, while its North American headquarters, devoted to intelligent car experience, autonomous driving, whole vehicle integration, and other cutting-edge technologies, is based in the Silicon Valley. The company's vehicle concept and design center is located in Munich. BYTON also has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong to handle external affairs, marketing, sales, design, and investor relations.



BYTON's core management team is made up of the world's top experts from China, Europe, and the U.S., all of whom have held senior management positions in such innovative companies as BMW, Tesla, Google, and Apple. Their expertise covers automotive design, automotive engineering and manufacturing, electric powertrain, intelligent connectivity, autonomous driving, user interface, and supply chain management, among other industry sectors, the sum of which represents BYTON's strengths in manufacturing premium automobiles that are equipped with high quality internet technologies.



As an innovation-driven startup, BYTON has completed its series A financing. Current shareholders include BYTON's founding team, Harmony Auto, Auto Investments, League Automotive Technologies, Legend Capital, and industrial investment fund in Jiangsu, China, and Chengdu Group, among other investors.



Official website: www.byton.com

