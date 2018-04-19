CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28

On April 28, known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work (World Safety Day), CalAmp and LoJack will unveil tips and resources to help drivers stay safer on the roads and businesses with fleets to develop road safety programs. With millions of connected cars and autonomous vehicles poised to hit the road in the near future, technology providers, lawmakers and regulators must work quickly to improve safety as human drivers and self-driving vehicles coexist.

"As we collect more and more data from connected vehicles, whether it's a car, fleet or truck, we can leverage that data to assess driver behavior and instantly report vehicle status, such as crash events, helping make roads safer and providing first responders with potentially lifesaving information," said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. "Now we have the data analytics and applications as well as the dealership channels and first responder relationships to proliferate solutions to help protect the lives of drivers and their passengers. With this technology and our combined commitment, World Safety Day can be practiced every day."

A few tips from CalAmp and LoJack for keeping our roads safer:

Respect all vehicles with which we share our roads. Utilize all existing in-vehicle safety mechanisms – seat belts, blind spot warnings, backup camera, etc. Don't text and drive – eliminate behaviors that cause distracted driving or use technology that blocks distractions until your trip is complete. Avoid fatigued driving – truck drivers log Hours of Service (HoS) to comply with electronic logging devices (ELD) mandate and improve driver safety. Invest in an aftermarket solution that can provide connectivity for security and safety applications such as stolen vehicle recovery, speed alerts, driver behavior and crash response.

CalAmp and LoJack's resource page will also include a link to the TSR Pledge, prompting people to learn about risky road behaviors that often lead to crashes and make a personal commitment to make roads safer.



"CalAmp's driver behavior and crash response technology are excellent examples of the types of solutions we need to make a sustainable impact on road safety," said David Braunstein, president of TSR. "Technology innovation is just one part of creating safer roads. It's an individual and collective effort. We would love to see every driver take our road safety pledge."

For more thought leadership on safer roads, you can listen to our recent panel "Connected Cars Paving the Way for More Dealer Revenue and Secure Roadways" at NADA 2018 in Las Vegas with Michael Burdiek, David Braunstein, Brian Greaves, director of product and channel management at AT&T, and Jared Allen, senior director of media and public affairs at NADA.

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is an innovative coalition that brings together global private sector companies, across industries, to collaborate on improving road safety and reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally. TSR brings together members' best practices, global networks, data, and technical expertise to focus on five areas that will make the greatest impact globally and within local communities. These focus areas align with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety's Five Pillars by developing programs to address issues in road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response. TSR's current members include AB InBev, Abertis, AIG, AT&T, CalAmp, Ericsson, GM, iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Ryder, UPS, and Walmart. Learn more at www.togetherforsaferroads.org. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About CalAmp and LoJack

LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. CalAmp is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog. For more information on LoJack, visit lojack.com, or Twitter, Facebook or LoJack Blog.

