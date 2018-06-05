Calcium Hypochlorite Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium Hypochlorite Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for calcium hypochlorite at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global calcium hypochlorite market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for calcium hypochlorite during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the calcium hypochlorite market at the global level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global calcium hypochlorite market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the calcium hypochlorite market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium hypochlorite market by segmenting it in terms of form and application.The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for calcium hypochlorite in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers the demand for individual forms and Application Segments in all the regions.



Key players operating in the calcium hypochlorite market include China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Tosoh Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd., Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd., and Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size of calcium hypochlorite for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of calcium hypochlorite has been provided in terms of revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on form and applications of calcium hypochlorite. Market size and forecast for each major form and applications have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, and internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market, by Form

Powder

Pellet

Granule



Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market, by Application

Water Treatment

House Cleaners & Detergents

Agrochemicals

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others



Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



An extensive analysis of the calcium hypochlorite market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify the market opportunities and analyze industry development

A list of key developments in the calcium hypochlorite market made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the calcium hypochlorite market at the global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global calcium hypochlorite market between 2017 and 2026

Detailed production cost analysis of calcium hypochlorite

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters' Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze strengths and weaknesses to help garner strategic position in the market.



