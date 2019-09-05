CALCO Commercial Insurance Offers Coverage for Previously Excluded LG Batteries

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid calls to work out regulation that does not currently allow e-cigarette manufacturers to upgrade hardware to increase consumer safety, CALCO Commercial Insurance, the longest-selling e-cigarette and vapor business and electronic cigarette insurance broker, has finished preparations to offer insurance for LG batteries. Although currently excluded from policies by Lloyd's of London and other insurance companies, CALCO Commercial Insurance will place coverage – retroactively – for LG batteries. CALCO also calls for the Food and Drug Administration to reject its recently released final guidance and provide an updated, practical and defined approach to dealing with battery devices and flavors.

Since 2008, CALCO vapor insurance has provided safe-use recommendations for vaping devices, e-liquids, and components thereof. They have urged retailers to standardize training for consumers to maintain safe battery-handling habits. Many battery-related incidents are due to casual errors but can be avoided through battery warnings and proper consumer training. Beginning in early 2013, CALCO Insurance engaged in lobbying and advocacy in conjunction with the Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association and has maintained contact with legislators and lawmakers in support of vapor products.

"While the FDA has agreed to UL standard 8139, which evaluates the electrical and battery systems of vaping devices and electronic cigarettes, in their final guidance, we call on the FDA to adjust PMTA regulations so that safer, newer and more innovative devices currently only available on the black market can be made available to consumers who want them," said Sarkis Kaladzhyan, founder of CalcoVapeInsurance.com.

CALCO has been the go-to vape insurance broker since 2008. Vape businesses interested in obtaining a vape insurance quote to cover LG batteries should contact their office located at 13907 Ventura Blvd #106, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 or visit https://www.calcovapeinsurance.com or call (877) 225-2699.

Related Images

calco-vape-insurance-e-liquid.png

vape-insurance.jpg

Related Links

Vape Shop Insurance

e-liquid insurance

SOURCE CALCO Commercial Insurance

Related Links

https://www.calcovapeinsurance.com

