Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. announces its corporate vision in groundbreaking cancer drug development and appoints Allan Camaisa as CEO

Calidi Biotherapeutics also appointed Allan J. Camaisa as its new CEO, to lead the organization towards successful drug discovery. Mr. Camaisa is a former U.S. Navy officer and veteran of the Persian Gulf, and has spent the last 25 years being the driving force behind several start-up companies that achieved successful corporate development and acquisition. His business acumen and proven track record in creating value for shareholders and employees will help Calidi Biotherapeutics to accelerate its efforts in the development of its lead product.

"Calidi Biotherapeutics has developed a groundbreaking technology using potent oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer. We are now focused on developing strategic partnerships and securing strong investments," said Allan J. Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "We are also in active dialogue with the Food and Drug Administration for our Phase 1b/2a prostate cancer Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and we hope to be in clinical trials later this year."

Calidi Biotherapeutics is focused on the optimized delivery of oncolytic viruses - a promising approach in effective cancer treatments, while minimizing potential toxicity and improving tolerability as compared to conventional treatments. The cell-mediated oncolytic viral immunotherapy platform is designed to unleash a targeted attack on cancer, while sparing the patient's healthy tissues and cells. The proprietary technology leverages a cell-based system to deliver potent oncolytic viral payloads directly to the tumor. The platform is designed specifically to target and kill cancer cells, while also engaging the patient's immune system to induce a potent anti-tumor immune response. Calidi Biotherapeutics has active drug development programs targeting prostate and triple negative breast cancers.

About Calidi Bio

Calidi Biotherapeutics is at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, and is a clinical-stage drug development company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenge to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. The company's research could transform the way that cancer is treated. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calidi-biotherapeutics-inc-announces-its-corporate-vision-in-groundbreaking-cancer-drug-development-and-appoints-allan-camaisa-as-ceo-300654147.html

SOURCE Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.calidibio.com

