Calidra Partners with Optilogic to Take Revolutionary Step in its Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Mexico's largest lime producer Calidra will use Cosmic Frog to coordinate logistics between multiple production sites in Mexico and Latin America as well as operations in the United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain network design software innovator, Optilogic, today announced a strategic partnership with Calidra, a leader in the production and marketing of lime in Mexico with operations across the United States and Central and South America.

After consulting with Supply Chain Design Expert Carlos Portillo Peña of CPP Consulting, Calidra embraced this revolutionary step in its logistics and supply chain management to optimize its robust supply chain needs. The company's operations include limestone extraction, processing, and distribution to industrial and commercial clients, requiring an innovative approach to address its logistical complexities.

Calidra is adopting Optilogic's proprietary supply chain solution, Cosmic Frog, to help streamline the company's operations, but the move also demonstrates the company's commitment to operational excellence and sustainability. By implementing Cosmic Frog, Calidra expects to boost its logistical efficiencies significantly, reduce costs and reinforce its position as a leading lime producer in the region.

"The complexity of our local and international logistics requires an efficient and reliable network design that only Optilogic offers," said Calidra's S&OP Manager, Diego Alvarez López. "We needed a better production strategy, since we operate multiple plants and distribution centers, and export to several countries. We manage a wide range of quicklime and hydrated lime materials, each with its own storage and transportation needs. Needless to say, we needed a best-in-class, highly innovative solution like Cosmic Frog."

Founded in 1908, Calidra is the largest lime producer in Mexico, with multiple production sites in Mexico and Latin America. The company is privately held and has more than 100 years of continuous experience in the lime and limestone industries. Calidra mines some of Latin America's highest-quality limestone deposits and produces construction-hydrated lime, quicklime, dolomitic lime, chemical-hydrated lime, and calcium-carbonate products under different brand names. Calidra also exports high-quality hydrate for specialized industrial applications such as lubrication additives and for use in the food industry.

"Companies like Calidra with a high level of logistical complexity are our ideal partners because nothing else on the market can help them like Cosmic Frog," said Optilogic Senior Vice President, Oscar Torres. "Our solution will enable Calidra to efficiently visualize inventory behavior and flows, ensuring adequate product availability to meet customer demand. The solution will assist in identifying the most efficient distribution paths, reducing transportation costs and improving customer service, and Cosmic Frog will also facilitate environmental and regulatory compliance, helping avoid fines and sanctions in various countries across two continents."

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Calidra

With 115 years of experience, Calidra has positioned itself as the most competent company in the production of lime, ready to use mixes, and carbonates in Latin America. Currently, Calidra has 23 plants, 30 DCs and 5 corporate offices with operations in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and the Dominican Republic. Nevertheless, since 2003, the partnership with the Canadian company Graymont has boosted the growth of Calidra in Mexico and Latin America. For more information visit www.calidra.com

Media Contact

Sara Reister, Trust Relations, 1 3232168589, [email protected]

