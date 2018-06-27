California Beef Council and iHeartMedia San Francisco Announce Debut of 12-Episode Podcast Series Feed Me!

The first episode features a conversation with food blogger and cookbook author Whitney Bond about the best "One Pot Wonders" for the summer. Additional season one episodes will include cooking with what's in season, street tacos, hacks for packing your lunch, making margaritas with a tequila mixologist, how to tailgate like a pro, wine pairing basics, holiday entertaining hacks and more.

"Part of what we do at the CBC is provide consumers with recipes and cooking tips," said Annette Kassis, Director of Consumer & Brand Marketing for the California Beef Council and Executive Producer of Feed Me! "We thought, 'what if we brought some great food bloggers, lifestyle experts, mixologists, chefs, wine experts, grill masters and other food enthusiasts together and invited people to listen to the conversation?'"

"We are thrilled to work with the CBC to launch a podcast that creates such a fun, authentic and fast-paced approach to cooking," said Matty Staudt, Vice President, Podcast Programming for iHeartMedia and the Producer of Feed Me! "Marcus D., a food and wine connoisseur, and food blogger in his own right, knows how to talk to the experts and keep things at a level that will hold the interest of a more seasoned cook while not scaring off a kitchen novice."

Season one of Feed Me! features 12 episodes posting biweekly through December. Fans can stream the podcast on iHeartRadio and download everywhere podcasts are available.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The council is comprised of 42 members who are appointed by the California Secretary of Agriculture. The council members set priorities for CBC and represent all segments of beef production within California including range cattle, dairy cattle, feedlots, packers/processors and the general public. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About iHeartMedia San Francisco





iHeartMedia San Francisco owns and operates KYDL-FM, KIOI-FM, KISQ-FM, KMEL-FM, KOSF-FM, KKSF-AM and KNEW-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 131 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading media company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets through 849 owned radio stations, and the company's radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com, on the company's station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service, available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, including on digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio offers users the country's top live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 110 million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in the U.S.

iHeartMedia's platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

