California Chooses ProQuest for K12

California's education philosophy has shifted to student-led inquiry, where students take an active role in the learning process. To support it, the state is seeking resources that engage student curiosity and supply teachers with research and informational materials that complement classroom instruction.

A panel of administrators, librarians and teachers from throughout California selected seven digital solutions from ProQuest, including:

The ProQuest ® Central Student aggregated database with content vetted specifically for appropriateness for K12 students

aggregated database with content vetted specifically for appropriateness for K12 students The eLibrary ® service– Recently redesigned with a new interface that simplifies the research process and helps novice researchers with one of their biggest challenges: choosing a research topic

service– Recently redesigned with a new interface that simplifies the research process and helps novice researchers with one of their biggest challenges: choosing a research topic The Schools & Educators Complete ™ ebook foundation, encompassing 12,000 titles that align with California's curriculum standards and Common Core subject areas

ebook foundation, encompassing 12,000 titles that align with curriculum standards and Common Core subject areas The CultureGrams ® editorially-curated country reports, which go beyond facts to deliver authentic perspectives on daily life and customs, supporting California's focus on helping students understand the world's people and cultures

editorially-curated country reports, which go beyond facts to deliver authentic perspectives on daily life and customs, supporting focus on helping students understand the world's people and cultures The SIRS® databases that help students form their own opinions about current issues and events through access to appropriate, editorially-curated articles.

"The team of evaluators examined the usability, quality of the resources and alignment with our state standards," said Greg Lucas, California's state librarian. "ProQuest scored highest and we look forward to giving students and teachers access to these new resources."

"The investments ProQuest has made in reinventing and redesigning our K12 solutions based on user workflows enable innovators like California to implement cutting-edge teaching and learning practices," said Jim Holmes, ProQuest senior vice-president, Global Sales and Marketing. "We're very excited to be supporting California's State Library and Department of Education in their belief that education should prepare students to live, work and thrive in a multicultural, multilingual and highly connected world."

California's teachers, students and administrators can get acquainted with their new ProQuest resources from April 15 through June 15. Go to https://www.proquest.com/go/catrial to request a 60-day trial.

About the California State Library

About the California State Library: Founded in 1850, the California State Library is the central reference and research library for the Governor's office, legislature, state employees, and the general public. The State Library has an extensive collection of documents from and about the state's rich history and also holds federal and state publications. It is home to both the Witkin State Law Library and the Braille and Talking Book Library. Please visit: www.library.ca.gov.

About ProQuest (http://www.proquest.com)

ProQuest is committed to supporting the important work happening in the world's research and learning communities. The company curates content that matters to the advancement of knowledge, assembling an archive of billions of vetted, indexed documents. It simplifies workflows so that people and institutions use time effectively. And because ProQuest connects information communities, complex networks of systems and processes work together efficiently. With ProQuest, finding answers and deriving insights is straightforward and leads to extraordinary outcomes.

ProQuest and its companies and affiliates – Ex Libris, Alexander Street, Bowker -- stand for better research, better learning, better insights. ProQuest enables people to change their world.

Visit us to learn more www.proquest.com.

