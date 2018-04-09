California Credit Union Launches Comprehensive Suite of Online Financial Education & Management Tools

The Financial Education Center (ccu.com/financialeducation) enables members to access the tools they need when making financial decisions through a series of "Playlists." Each Playlist contains numerous interactive audio and video modules with practical tips and tactics to help members in their financial planning choices.

(ccu.com/financialeducation) enables members to access the tools they need when making financial decisions through a series of "Playlists." Each Playlist contains numerous interactive audio and video modules with practical tips and tactics to help members in their financial planning choices. The Financial Management Center (ccu.com/financialmanagement) offers a comprehensive suite of financial planning resources to help members through seven different life stages. Taking a goal-based approach, the portal offers a variety of calculators and toolkits so members can create a financial plan geared to their lifestyle.

(ccu.com/financialmanagement) offers a comprehensive suite of financial planning resources to help members through seven different life stages. Taking a goal-based approach, the portal offers a variety of calculators and toolkits so members can create a financial plan geared to their lifestyle. The Money Management Center delivers budgeting and spending tools via the credit union's Digital Banking site. The interactive program allows members to budget resources, create personalized alerts, and track progress to financial objectives.

delivers budgeting and spending tools via the credit union's Digital Banking site. The interactive program allows members to budget resources, create personalized alerts, and track progress to financial objectives. The Home Rewards Center, launching in late April, provides members with access to MLS property listings plus offers a cash rebate of up to 25% on the commission when members buy or sell a home through a participating agent.

"At California Credit Union, we want to support our members' success throughout every stage in their lives. Our goal is to provide members with the tools and resources they need so they can make the decisions that work for their lifestyle, life stage and life goals," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "By providing these interactive web portals, we hope to engage members in understanding all the different aspects and options for their finances, and then help them manage those finances to secure a strong financial future."

All of the information, tools and resources available through California Credit Union's new online suite are offered to members, free of charge.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-credit-union-launches-comprehensive-suite-of-online-financial-education--management-tools-300626573.html

SOURCE California Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.ccu.com

