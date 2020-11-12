California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2020: Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2020 California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2020 California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2016-2021 by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year) and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Real Estate, Environmental and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.



The hourly rates and fees in the public sector have and will always lag the commercial market but in California, the public sector held-up much better than many commercial sectors because of COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Law Firm

Section 2: Practice Hourly Rates by Law Firm

Companies Mentioned

Aaronson, Dickerson, Cohn & Lanzone

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

& Natsis LLP Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Artiano Shinoff

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, P.C.

Bassi Edlin Huie & Blum LLP

& Blum LLP Bergman Dacey Goldsmith , PLC

, PLC Berliner Cohen LLP

Bertrand, Fox, Elliot, Osman & Wenzel, A Professional Corporation

Best Best & Krieger LLP

Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

Bowie, Arneson, Wiles & Giannone

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP

Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

California Appellate Law Group

California Eminent Domain Law Group

Chang, Ruthenberg & Long PC

Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC

Cole Huber LLP

Curls Bartling P.C.

Daley & Heft LLP

Dannis Woliver Kelley

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

De Lay & Laredo

Dentons

Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP

& Cameron, LLP Downey Brand LLP

Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C.

Everett Dorey LLP

Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP

& Fulfrost LLP Fox Rothschild LLP

Girard, Edwards, Stevens & Tucker LLP

Goldfarb & Lipman LLP

Gordon & Polland LLP

Griffith & Masuda

Haapala, Thompson & Abern, LLP

Hanna, Brophy, MacLean, McAleer & Jensen, LLP

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Harbottle Law Group

Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Hopkins & Carley

Jarvis, Fay, Doporto & Gibson, LLP

Jenkins & Hogin LLP

Jones & Mayer

Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP

& Peters LLP Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard

Kutak Rock LLP

Lafayette & Kumagai LLP

Law Office of Julian Gross

Law Offices of Alexis S. M. Chiu

Law Offices of Kelly A. Aviles

Law Offices of Margaret A. Chidester & Associates

& Associates Law Offices of Michael M. Peters

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

& Smith LLP Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Lozano Smith

Matt Juhl-Darlington and Associates

and Associates McCormick, Kabot, Jenner & Lew

McCune & Harber, LLP

Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson PLC

& Wilson PLC Miller & Owen

Millstone, Peterson & Watts LLP

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Nossaman LLP

Olivarez Madruga , LLP

, LLP Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Owen, Wickersham & Erickson, P.C.

Parker & Covert LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

Public Agency Law Group

Reed Smith LLP

Remy Moose Manley , LLP

, LLP Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai LLP

Richards, Watson & Gershon, P.C.

Ronald R. McClain

Rutan & Tucker, LLP

Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation

Sanders Roberts LLP

School and College Legal Services of California

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP

Somach Simmons & Dunn

Squire Patton Boggs

Stein & Lubin LLP

Stoel Rives L.L.P .

. Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.

Terry E. Dixon

The Castanon Law Group

The Majesty Law Group

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Walsh & Associates, APC

Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation

Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP

& Radulovich, LLP Winet Patrick Gayer Creighton & Hanes

Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart, PC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6of3ir

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

