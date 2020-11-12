California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2020: Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2020 California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2020 California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2016-2021 by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year) and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Real Estate, Environmental and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.
The hourly rates and fees in the public sector have and will always lag the commercial market but in California, the public sector held-up much better than many commercial sectors because of COVID-19.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Law Firm
Section 2: Practice Hourly Rates by Law Firm
Companies Mentioned
- Aaronson, Dickerson, Cohn & Lanzone
- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Artiano Shinoff
- Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
- Bartkiewicz, Kronick & Shanahan, P.C.
- Bassi Edlin Huie & Blum LLP
- Bergman Dacey Goldsmith, PLC
- Berliner Cohen LLP
- Bertrand, Fox, Elliot, Osman & Wenzel, A Professional Corporation
- Best Best & Krieger LLP
- Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
- Bowie, Arneson, Wiles & Giannone
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- California Appellate Law Group
- California Eminent Domain Law Group
- Chang, Ruthenberg & Long PC
- Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC
- Cole Huber LLP
- Curls Bartling P.C.
- Daley & Heft LLP
- Dannis Woliver Kelley
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- De Lay & Laredo
- Dentons
- Devaney Pate Morris & Cameron, LLP
- Downey Brand LLP
- Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C.
- Everett Dorey LLP
- Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Girard, Edwards, Stevens & Tucker LLP
- Goldfarb & Lipman LLP
- Gordon & Polland LLP
- Griffith & Masuda
- Haapala, Thompson & Abern, LLP
- Hanna, Brophy, MacLean, McAleer & Jensen, LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Harbottle Law Group
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Hopkins & Carley
- Jarvis, Fay, Doporto & Gibson, LLP
- Jenkins & Hogin LLP
- Jones & Mayer
- Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP
- Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Lafayette & Kumagai LLP
- Law Office of Julian Gross
- Law Offices of Alexis S. M. Chiu
- Law Offices of Kelly A. Aviles
- Law Offices of Margaret A. Chidester & Associates
- Law Offices of Michael M. Peters
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Lozano Smith
- Matt Juhl-Darlington and Associates
- McCormick, Kabot, Jenner & Lew
- McCune & Harber, LLP
- Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson PLC
- Miller & Owen
- Millstone, Peterson & Watts LLP
- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Nossaman LLP
- Olivarez Madruga, LLP
- Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Owen, Wickersham & Erickson, P.C.
- Parker & Covert LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Public Agency Law Group
- Reed Smith LLP
- Remy Moose Manley, LLP
- Renne Sloan Holtzman Sakai LLP
- Richards, Watson & Gershon, P.C.
- Ronald R. McClain
- Rutan & Tucker, LLP
- Saltzman & Johnson Law Corporation
- Sanders Roberts LLP
- School and College Legal Services of California
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP
- Somach Simmons & Dunn
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stein & Lubin LLP
- Stoel Rives L.L.P.
- Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.
- Terry E. Dixon
- The Castanon Law Group
- The Majesty Law Group
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Walsh & Associates, APC
- Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation
- Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP
- Winet Patrick Gayer Creighton & Hanes
- Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart, PC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6of3ir
