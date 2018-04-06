"We are excited to offer optimal data access to our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "This agreement represents the additional progress and expansion of data availability that our state's brokerage community deserve."

"This agreement is beneficial to both real estate professionals and the public in offering more direct access to the listings consumers require when working with their broker and agent," said High Desert President Kari Leon.

"Our efforts have come a long way," said Carter. "We're excited for what the future holds."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-regional-mls-and-high-desert-mls-sign-historic-data-share-agreement-300625599.html

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

