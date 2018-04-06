SAN DIMAS, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and High Desert MLS (HDMLS) have, for the first time, inked a data share agreement.
With the new agreement in place, CRMLS and High Desert MLS users will share listing data directly, giving users of both MLSs access to data in either system through their familiar MLS platforms. CRMLS users will now have access to data in the High Desert area of California, and High Desert MLS users will gain access to CRMLS's database of property listings throughout the state.
"We are excited to offer optimal data access to our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "This agreement represents the additional progress and expansion of data availability that our state's brokerage community deserve."
"This agreement is beneficial to both real estate professionals and the public in offering more direct access to the listings consumers require when working with their broker and agent," said High Desert President Kari Leon.
"Our efforts have come a long way," said Carter. "We're excited for what the future holds."
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-regional-mls-and-high-desert-mls-sign-historic-data-share-agreement-300625599.html
SOURCE California Regional MLS
Share this article