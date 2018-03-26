California Retirees Can Learn How To Cut Taxes in a Free Seminar by Retirement Income Professionals Karen Malkoff-Hatton and William Hatton

TARZANA, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retiring successfully is a complex affair these days and may be getting even trickier.

With the countless changes – from income and estate tax law, to investment options, to economic and political turmoil – retiring may be an even more daunting task.

Retired executives, professionals, and business owners are invited to a free, public briefing to discover the biggest obstacles to enjoying retirement and to find out how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes.

The Briefing is presented by Karen Malkoff-Hatton, CFP®, a Financial Educator, Speaker and Wealth Manager, as a free service to the public.

One hundred years ago, the average American died at 51 years old, with retirement being a luxury that not everyone enjoyed. Today, 44 million Americans over age 65 are facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired.

"Today's retirees are barraged with seemingly conflicting advice as they face complex decisions that may, oftentimes, irrevocably impact their financial future. Part of our mission is to be an educational resource so that retirees can make wise and well-informed decisions," says Karen Malkoff-Hatton, CFP®.

This new series of briefings educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that may derail retirement.

The presentation is fast-paced, easy to understand and explores the seven major retiree fears and concerns, the eight little-known money pitfalls and the four keys of retirement, along with real world examples.

The AARP reported that the average American retires between ages 62 to 65, and some may live to age 100. Additionally, 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying.

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls for retirees is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to Forbes magazine, "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals."

During the public briefing, attendees will learn possible ways to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and Congress created for you to use.

Every attendee will receive a free action guide to help them avoid the most costly retirement mistakes. Education is the first step in understanding options and gaining control of your retirement.

The briefings are complimentary and are designed to equip retirees with a greater understanding of their options in retirement. Registration is required.

Retirees can register by calling 855-222-1003 or by going online to www.enhancingwealth.net

"I believe that people who have worked hard for their money and saved for retirement deserve to enjoy greater peace of mind and freedom in retirement. That's why we educate retirees about their options. I hope people take advantage of our free Briefings. They are filled with retirement nuggets and tips and attendees have an enjoyable time," says Karen Malkoff-Hatton.

About Karen Malkoff-Hatton and William Hatton:

Karen Malkoff-Hatton, CFP®, is a Financial Educator, Speaker and Wealth Manager. As the Founder and CEO of Financial Security Solutions Corp., an independent Registered Investment Adviser, Malkoff-Hatton and her team provide a high level of sophisticated financial planning strategies for successful executives, professionals and business owners. Karen's motto is, "If you can dream it, we can help you live it." Knowing that planning is the link between dreams and reality, she created The Enhancing Wealth Process to help every client more fully preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth. Her firm is dedicated to "Managing Wealth. Enhancing Life®."

William Hatton is a Financial Educator and Financial Advisor. Inspired by his mother's passion, Bill earned his Bachelor's degree in Finance from California State University and joined Financial Security Solutions Corp. as a Financial Advisor. He is part of a highly-trained team that designs and maintains sophisticated financial planning strategies for successful executives, professionals and business owners.

