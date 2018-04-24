Call for Walkers: Register for the 30th Annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

BOSTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 2018 Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, the nation's most successful single-day fundraising walk. Scheduled for Sunday, September 23, funds raised from the Walk will support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Register: www.JimmyFundWalk.org

John Deputy

The Details:

The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk is the only event other than the Boston Marathon® sanctioned by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) to use the official marathon name and historic 26.2 mile course. Participants can choose from four route options:



Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton

Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley

10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton

Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Walkers are treated to refueling stations along the course as well as a celebration at the Copley Square Finish Line, complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

All walkers commit to raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12 years old and younger whose fundraising commitment is $125. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on September 23, but who still want to support the cause.

To register for the 2018 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sept. 23, or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registration is easy and walkers can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. It is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, as well as the official charity of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

From achieving the first remissions in cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top 4 of U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools, while Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care provides high quality cancer treatment in communities outside Boston's Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique 50/50 balance between cancer research and care, and much of the Institute's work is dedicated to translating the results of its discovery into new treatments for patients locally, and around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-walkers-register-for-the-30th-annual-boston-marathon-jimmy-fund-walk-presented-by-hyundai-300635252.html

SOURCE Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Related Links

http://www.JimmyFundWalk.org

