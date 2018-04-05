Call9 Hires Healthcare Industry Veteran Executive Rachel Amalfitano as CFO

"The idea of loving those we serve—from patients to payors—is woven into the fabric of Call9," said Dr. Timothy C. Peck, Cofounder and CEO of Call9. "Rachel's experience in leading financial and healthcare programs in New York will be indispensable as we continue to expand and realize the enormous opportunity to deliver greater patient care at reduced costs to the healthcare system."

Call9 powers a sophisticated, high-touch technology platform and multi-disciplinary healthcare service, which delivers care to nursing home patients at their bedside. The company embeds highly-skilled clinical care specialists on-site, in nursing homes, giving patients 24/7 real-time access to Emergency Medicine physicians and specialists, without brick and mortar limitations. Call9 defines new standards and measures of value for telemedicine, pulling the industry toward a new care category.

"Call9's mission to transform emergency care in a way that benefits patients, insurance companies and caregivers truly excites me," Amalfitano said. "I look forward to applying my expertise as Call9 sets out to serve ever more nursing homes and caregiving opportunities."

In addition to extensive experience in the healthcare industry and across all corporate accounting disciplines, Amalfitano has lead successful business transactions and subsequent integrations, including an initial public offering. Amalfitano started her career at Deloitte, where several of her clients were startup technology companies.

"We couldn't be happier to have Rachel join our team at Call9," Peck said. "With her experience managing the transition of program revenue sources from Medicaid fee-for-service to managed care, she is a great fit for Call9's value-based care vision."

Call9 provides Emergency Medicine without brick and mortar limitations. Call9 humanizes telemedicine by connecting on-site multidisciplinary clinical care specialists to remote physicians, delivering care to patients at their bedside in nursing homes and rehabs. The company's embedded care model approach is a replacement of 911 and subsequent hospitalizations and readmissions, lowering healthcare costs, while improving care outcomes.

