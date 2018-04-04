Calling All Entrepreneurs: Lurn Center Opens April 14-15 In Rockville, MD

"Every entrepreneur has two choices when they feel the flash: Jump in and seize the day, or stand still and watch the door close — with you on the wrong side," explains Singal, who since launching Lurn, Inc., in 2002, has helped thousands of entrepreneurs find success by utilizing his training courses that focus on digital advertising, social media marketing, email marketing, and consulting. For his work, BusinessWeek recognized him as one of the Best U.S. Entrepreneurs Under 25.

Come Lurn — for free — April 14-15

From 10am-5pm both days, guests will tour the center's 140-seat lecture hall, training classrooms, audio and video studio, and other areas to meet-up in the sociable high-tech environment.

Throughout the weekend, speakers will share tips on supersizing a small business, including Kevin Harrington, founder of As Seen on TV; Kevin Strawbridge, CEO of Clickbank; Gina Schaefer, owner of a dozen ACE Hardware stores, and Laura Lee Williams, founder of the fashion firm Laura Lee Designs.

, founder of As Seen on TV; , CEO of Clickbank; , owner of a dozen ACE Hardware stores, and , founder of the fashion firm Laura Lee Designs. On Sunday evening, attendees will meet the winner of the $50,000 prize from LurnVestor — the organization's "Shark Tank" type event to help early-stage startups get off the ground.

Get your free ticket today at LurnCenter.com. For more information, call 240-762-6155. Become a fan at facebook.com/lurninc

