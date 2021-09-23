Calling All T1Ds and Their Loved Ones from Around the World: Take a Joyride with Diabetes Experts Living with Type 1. Hop in Their Vintage 1962 VW Bus as They Take You Through a Day in the Life of Living with Type 1 Diabetes, Discussing Advances in Diabetes Care and Important Aspects of Diabetes Management So You Can Live a Happy, Healthy Life with T1D

We're breaking down what you need to know as a T1D in 2021 through this interactive, edu-taining, free virtual experience connecting thousands of type 1s from around the world. Get real advice from seasoned experts—many who are living with diabetes—including motivating personal stories from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers Charlie Kimball and Conor Daly. Family, friends, and caregivers of T1Ds are also invited to learn what it's like for your T1 on a daily basis.

"This is an extremely unique and one-of-a-kind empowering experience," said TCOYD Founder and Director Dr. Steve Edelman. "Instead of just telling type 1s about the latest developments in diabetes and discussing tips for daily management, we're showing them through our edu-taining videos and candid conversations."

Join the adventure now to witness the highs, lows, and everything in between as we tackle what it means to live with T1D in 2021.

See the Full Schedule and Speaker Info See Sponsors of this Event

About Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD)

Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. TCOYD is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization.

Media Contact:

Brittany Carney

Director of Marketing, TCOYD

[email protected]

800.998.2693

SOURCE Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD)