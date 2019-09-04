Cambodia UPS Systems Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: Historical Data, Forecasts, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cambodia UPS Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Phases, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cambodia UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-25



Technological advancement across various segments of the society, especially the commercial sector, and rapidly increasing IT infrastructure would help the Cambodia UPS market to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, growing foreign investment in the country and rising demand for uninterrupted supply of power in IT environment across government, corporate, education and healthcare sectors is anticipated to pave way for the growth of UPS market.

Significant growth across the construction sector on account of rising demand for commercial office space, a new hotel, and BFSI infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of UPS in Myanmar over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and the development of Special Economic Zones across the country would further fuel the demand for UPS in the country.



Amongst all the applications, commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market in 2018. In the commercial sector, BFSI, commercial office spaces, and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders in the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance over the coming years on account of the government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.



The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Cambodia UPS Market Size and Cambodia UPS Market Forecast

Historic Data of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues and Volume 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

Historic Data of Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

Historic Data of Cambodia 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025 Historic Data of Cambodia 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025 Historic Data of Cambodia 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025 Historic Data of Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

Historic Data of Cambodia 1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025 Historic Data of Cambodia 3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018

3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025

3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025 Historical data and Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues, By Applications 2015-2025

Historical data and Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues, By Regions 2015-2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



By kVA Rating

Up to 1 kVA

1.1 kVA - 10 kVA

10.1 kVA - 50 kVA

50.1 kVA - 100 kVA

Above 100 kVA

By Phases

1-Phase

3-Phase

By Applications

Commercial

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



BFSI



Data Centers



Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure)

Industrial

Residential

By Regions

Western Cambodia

Southern Cambodia

Rest of Cambodia

Company Profiles



Eaton Corporation Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Socomec Group S.A

General Electric Company

ABB Ltd

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fida International (S) Pte Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8mp30

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

