Cambodia UPS Systems Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: Historical Data, Forecasts, Competitive Landscape
Sep 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cambodia UPS Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Phases, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cambodia UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-25
Technological advancement across various segments of the society, especially the commercial sector, and rapidly increasing IT infrastructure would help the Cambodia UPS market to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, growing foreign investment in the country and rising demand for uninterrupted supply of power in IT environment across government, corporate, education and healthcare sectors is anticipated to pave way for the growth of UPS market.
Significant growth across the construction sector on account of rising demand for commercial office space, a new hotel, and BFSI infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of UPS in Myanmar over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and the development of Special Economic Zones across the country would further fuel the demand for UPS in the country.
Amongst all the applications, commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market in 2018. In the commercial sector, BFSI, commercial office spaces, and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders in the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance over the coming years on account of the government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.
The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Cambodia UPS Market Size and Cambodia UPS Market Forecast
- Historic Data of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues and Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia 1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 1-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historic Data of Cambodia 3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Cambodia 3-Phase UPS Market Revenues & Volume Until 2025
- Historical data and Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues, By Applications 2015-2025
- Historical data and Forecast of Cambodia UPS Market Revenues, By Regions 2015-2025
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Share, By Players
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered
By kVA Rating
- Up to 1 kVA
- 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA
- 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA
- 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA
- Above 100 kVA
By Phases
- 1-Phase
- 3-Phase
By Applications
- Commercial
- Offices
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- BFSI
- Data Centers
- Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure)
- Industrial
- Residential
By Regions
- Western Cambodia
- Southern Cambodia
- Rest of Cambodia
Company Profiles
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Co.
- Socomec Group S.A
- General Electric Company
- ABB Ltd
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Fida International (S) Pte Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8mp30
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article