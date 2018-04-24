Camp Bow Wow Holds Position as Leading Pet Care Franchisor, Announcing 2017 Business Successes and Showcasing Strong Start to 2018

The high-growth franchise network experienced rapid expansion as its Camp locations across the country welcomed 250,000 four-legged customers and a 13.7% increase in total customer count. Annual gross revenue per Camp reached $841,890 on average², up from $780,000 in the year prior. Additionally, the top 25% Camps generated $1,225,676 on average³ and saw $1,983,177 as the system high.

On top of the franchise owners' achievements, the Camp Bow Wow team at the corporate level also reached new milestones. In addition to receiving two prestigious Stevie awards, a Gold for Marketing Department of the Year and a Silver for Franchise Sales Team of the Year, the company 'houndquarters' grew its employees by 52%. This noteworthy expansion allows the franchisor to continue providing its services to its increasing number of franchise owners and their respective customers.

"2017 was a year truly marked by new innovations, setting the bar higher than ever before and learning those goals are obtainable through a collaborative effort between our Corporate Support team and franchise owners," said Julie Turner, Vice President of Marketing at Camp Bow Wow. "Whether it was launching the inaugural #GiveAFetch events and donating $50,000 to shelters and rescues, opening Camps in brand new territories, or welcoming an average of 74 dogs per day at a given Camp, we exceeded what we set out to achieve and we're excited to have entered into 2018 on such a high note."

Across all facets of the company, Camp Bow Wow has propelled 2017's strong momentum into 2018:

Currently on pace to reach 20 new Camps, already expanding into new territories and opening its first Camp in Washington ;

; Named this month for a second year in a row on Entrepreneur's Best of the Best List;

Best of the Best List; Recognized for the third consecutive year as #1 in the Pet Businesses Franchises category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and newly ranked #146, a 58 placement jump;

Franchise 500 list and newly ranked #146, a 58 placement jump; Planning the second iteration of #GiveAFetch, following the successful inaugural campaign;

The company's nonprofit, The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides medical grants to dogs in need, remains a focus as well and continued its strong growth. By providing over $150,000 in grants at the close of 2017, 89 dogs received necessary medical attention, a 48% increase year-over-year. The Foundation's work led to a Bronze Stevie Award in the Nonprofit Website category, a testament to the brand's heightened concentration on charitable giving and animal welfare.

Forecasting to reach more than 300 units in the next four years, Camp Bow Wow has proven itself to be a brand to watch within the pet care industry, which is estimated to reach $72.13 billion in 2018 according to the American Pet Product Association.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 17 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 180 franchises in 40 states and Canada. The company is a $100+ million dollar brand, with 150 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For the third consecutive year, the company is ranked #1 in the pet care category in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur's 2017 and 2018 Best of the Best List. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers in-home pet care, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

1 Figure represents the aggregate increase in annual gross revenue for the 146 locations that were open and operating for any length of time during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2017 when compared to the aggregate annual gross revenue for the locations that were open and operating for any length of time during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2016. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes: (1) annual unit-level gross revenue; and (2) select expenses for expense reporting franchises.

² Figure represents the average for the 128 revenue-reporting franchises open and operating for more than 12 months during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2017. Of all 128 franchises, 56 exceeded the average of $841,890. The financial performance representations contained in Item 19 of our 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document also include: (1) select expenses for expense-reporting franchises; and (2) system-wide gross revenue.

³ Figure represents the average for the 32 franchises that make up the top 25% of Camps that were open and operating for more than 12 months as of December 31, 2017. Of the Camps, 8 (25%) exceeded the average.

