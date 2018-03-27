Camp Bow Wow Reaches New Milestone, Opening its 150th Franchise Location

"Opening the doors to our 150th location is a huge feat for our franchise system, which has proven itself to be a tried-and-true business model," said Laurie Windler, Vice President of Operations at Camp Bow Wow. "We're anticipating 2018 to be a monumental year of growth for the company, and we're excited to see where the following months take us."

Local entrepreneur, Roxanne Hill, along with her husband Curt, will be bringing Camp Bow Wow to the Hutto/Georgetown area. Backed by the support and proven expertise of Camp Bow Wow's business model and executive team, the two decided to open up a franchise after previously teaching young children and wanting to switch their focus to their passion for dogs. The Camp will offer 111 spacious cabins with comfy cots, dog pools and outdoor play equipment, among other great features.

"Our team is excited to be the 150th Camp to open, joining the legacy of excellence that Camp Bow Wow has established," said Roxanne Hill. "We love that the brand is well-known and recognized as a high-quality and fun home away from home for fur family members. We are looking forward to continuing the promise of excellence in pet care."

In addition to the company's newly announced milestone Camp opening, Camp Bow Wow's low-risk, high-growth business and franchise network has also recently been recognized by franchise authority Dr. John Hayes in his latest book "12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition." Dr. Hayes explores the people, histories and associated successes of 12 franchises he considers "amazing" business opportunities, which includes Camp Bow Wow. Being part of this book is a true testament to the brand's leading position in the franchise sphere.

With Camps in 40 states and Canada, Camp Bow Wow is as a major player of the estimated $69 billion pet care industry according to the American Pet Product Association. As the company continues to align itself with strategic franchisee partners who are interested in investing in the pet care business, the brand is on track to reach its long term goal of more than 300 units in the next four years.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 17 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 180 franchises in 40 states and Canada. The company is a $100+ million dollar brand, with 150 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For the third consecutive year, the company is ranked #1 in the pet care category in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur's 2017 Best of the Best List. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers in-home pet care, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

