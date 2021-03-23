Camp Tuku, a Mindfulness Summer Camp

The virtual camp included +30 kids who participated in daily activities that encouraged mindfulness and stress management through fun activities such as cooking, sustainability, mindfulness, innovation, and arts & crafts, all from the safety of their home. Evening activities like a virtual family dance hour and a nature scavenger hunt helped families enjoy a moment of fun connection amidst the outer worlds' crisis.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, Camp Tuku reset its goals for 2021 on hosting a residential camp in Arizona and expanded its virtual programming to 4 weeks with 4 unique themes to meet the growing need for children to have positive socio-emotional learning experiences.

"COVID-related anxiety, stress, and social isolation is taking a toll on the well-being of children," says Rachel Weir, Director of Operations at Camp Tuku. "Camp Tuku offers children an opportunity to develop a greater sense of self-awareness and through fun, age-appropriate activities encourage campers to nurture inner resilience while making social connections with peers."

Aligned with its mission to share mindfulness with all children, Camp Tuku has implemented a partially subsidized tiered pricing structure for Residential & Virtual camps for the summer of 2021. For more information and a summer camp program on Camp Tuku, visit www.camptuku.org .

About Camp Tuku: Camp Tuku is a traditional summer camp with a holistic approach with a program designed to integrate mind, body, and heart. From mindfulness practice to yoga, innovation to arts & crafts, and cooking, Camp Tuku's integrated curriculum is designed to equip campers with skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Sincia Liu, Executive Director & Founder

Camp Tuku

(928) 224-5855

[email protected]

SOURCE Camp Tuku

