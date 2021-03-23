Camp Tuku, a Mindfulness Summer Camp
Camp Tuku, a Mindfulness Summer Camp that Empowers Kids with Life Skills to Manage Stress and Build Resilience
Mar 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
PEORIA, Ariz., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Tuku, a traditional summer camp with a holistic approach, was founded with the vision and mission of empowering children with practices to respond more effectively to the stress of everyday life through mindfulness. Amid the challenges of 2020 the importance of their mission to help kids build resilience, open up mind & heart, was ever more apparent.
Recognizing kids were now facing the uncertainty of the world without any of the traditional support of school or extracurricular activities, Camp Tuku quickly pivoted from an in-person model to offer a FREE one-week virtual camp.
The virtual camp included +30 kids who participated in daily activities that encouraged mindfulness and stress management through fun activities such as cooking, sustainability, mindfulness, innovation, and arts & crafts, all from the safety of their home. Evening activities like a virtual family dance hour and a nature scavenger hunt helped families enjoy a moment of fun connection amidst the outer worlds' crisis.
After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, Camp Tuku reset its goals for 2021 on hosting a residential camp in Arizona and expanded its virtual programming to 4 weeks with 4 unique themes to meet the growing need for children to have positive socio-emotional learning experiences.
"COVID-related anxiety, stress, and social isolation is taking a toll on the well-being of children," says Rachel Weir, Director of Operations at Camp Tuku. "Camp Tuku offers children an opportunity to develop a greater sense of self-awareness and through fun, age-appropriate activities encourage campers to nurture inner resilience while making social connections with peers."
Aligned with its mission to share mindfulness with all children, Camp Tuku has implemented a partially subsidized tiered pricing structure for Residential & Virtual camps for the summer of 2021. For more information and a summer camp program on Camp Tuku, visit www.camptuku.org.
About Camp Tuku: Camp Tuku is a traditional summer camp with a holistic approach with a program designed to integrate mind, body, and heart. From mindfulness practice to yoga, innovation to arts & crafts, and cooking, Camp Tuku's integrated curriculum is designed to equip campers with skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.
