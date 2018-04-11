Can Coatings Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Can Coatings in Food & Beverage is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Can Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Oleoresins, Vinyl, Alkyd, Polyolefin), Application (Food & Beverage Cans, General Line & Aerosol Cans), and Region(APAC, North America, Europe, South America, ME&A) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global can coatings market is estimated at USD 1.91 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022.
The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of can coatings in food and beverage cans to protect food and beverage products from contamination from can's metal. Growing consumption of aerosol cans across the globe and especially in emerging countries is expected to fuel the consumption of can coatings in aerosol cans application.
Based on type, epoxy was the largest type segment of the can coatings market in 2016. These coatings offer strong chemical and moisture resistance to cans. They also avoid contamination of food products from can's metal. This makes these coatings suitable for applications in food, beverage, and general line cans.
Based on application, beverage cans was the largest segment of the global can coatings market, in 2016. The large market size of beverage cans is due to the fact that their consumption in emerging countries is growing rapidly due to the increasing per capita expenditure on food & beverages, rising disposable incomes, improved lifestyles, and growing middle-class population, which is the prominent consumer of beverages. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of beverage cans segment.
North America was the largest market for can coatings, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. The growth of can coatings market in the region is mainly attributed to the established food & beverages, personal care, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of metal cans in food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. This is expected to drive the can coatings market in the region.
APAC is projected to be fastest-growing can coatings market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. APAC is a manufacturing hub for food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. This is expected to drive the consumption of metal cans, thus fueling the can coatings market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Can Coatings Market
4.2 Can Coatings Market, By Application
4.3 Can Coatings Market, By Type & By Region
4.4 Can Coatings Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 The Growing Consumption Of Metal Cans In Food & Beverages Industry
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations On Bisphenol A (Bpa)
5.2.3 Opportunity
5.2.3.1 New Product Developments In Can Coatings
5.2.3.2 High Demand For Can Coatings In Emerging Countries Of Apac Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenge
5.2.4.1 Fluctuation In Raw Materials Prices
5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Global And Regional Per Capita Food Consumption
5.4.3 Global Gdp Per Capita Outlook, By Country (Usd)
6 Can Coatings Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Epoxy-Phenolic Can Coatings
6.3 Acrylic Can Coatings
6.4 Polyester Can Coatings
6.5 Other Can Coatings
7 Can Coatings Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Food Cans
7.3 Beverage Cans
7.4 General Line Cans
7.5 Aerosol Cans
7.6 Other Cans
8 Can Coatings Market, By Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Apac
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.5 Indonesia
8.2.6 Rest Of Apac
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Us
8.3.2 Canada
8.3.3 Mexico
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 Western Europe
8.4.1.1 Germany
8.4.1.2 Italy
8.4.1.3 France
8.4.1.4 Uk
8.4.1.5 Rest Of Western Europe
8.4.2 Central & Eastern Europe
8.4.2.1 Russia
8.4.2.2 Turkey
8.4.2.3 Rest Of Central & Eastern Europe
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.5.3 Rest Of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Uae
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 Rest Of Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Expansions
9.3.2 Acquisitions
9.3.3 Joint Ventures
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Akzo Nobel
10.2 PPG Industries
10.3 Valspar Corporation
10.4 Kansai Paints
10.5 Altana
10.6 National Paint Factories
10.7 International Packaging Coatings GmbH
10.8 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG
10.9 Toyochem
10.10 VPL Coatings
10.11 Other Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8sr8r/can_coatings?w=5
