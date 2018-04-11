Can Coatings Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Can Coatings in Food & Beverage is Driving the Market

The global can coatings market is estimated at USD 1.91 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of can coatings in food and beverage cans to protect food and beverage products from contamination from can's metal. Growing consumption of aerosol cans across the globe and especially in emerging countries is expected to fuel the consumption of can coatings in aerosol cans application.

Based on type, epoxy was the largest type segment of the can coatings market in 2016. These coatings offer strong chemical and moisture resistance to cans. They also avoid contamination of food products from can's metal. This makes these coatings suitable for applications in food, beverage, and general line cans.

Based on application, beverage cans was the largest segment of the global can coatings market, in 2016. The large market size of beverage cans is due to the fact that their consumption in emerging countries is growing rapidly due to the increasing per capita expenditure on food & beverages, rising disposable incomes, improved lifestyles, and growing middle-class population, which is the prominent consumer of beverages. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of beverage cans segment.

North America was the largest market for can coatings, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. The growth of can coatings market in the region is mainly attributed to the established food & beverages, personal care, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of metal cans in food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. This is expected to drive the can coatings market in the region.

APAC is projected to be fastest-growing can coatings market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. APAC is a manufacturing hub for food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. This is expected to drive the consumption of metal cans, thus fueling the can coatings market.

