Canada Lawn Mower Market Report 2022: Featuring Husqvarna, Honda, Deere & Company, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker & More

The country's increasing demand for lawn mowers is ascribed to the rising technological advancements and innovation of battery-powered and robotic lawn mowers. The market demand for robotic lawn mowers to mow areas in 32,301 sq. ft. to 107,400 sq. ft. (3,001 sq. m. to 10,000 sq. m.) is gradually increasing among professionals. Hence, manufacturers focus on improving their product efficiency, battery capabilities, and run time, significantly raising the market demand.



Manufacturers also innovate cordless lawn mowers to address environmental issues. Some of the cordless mowers offered by GreenWorks Crossover Z 42 Deck have a 48V motor producing 24hp and speeds of up to 8mph, capable of handling 15-degree gradients with ease. The development of ion batteries has improved the efficiency of cordless lawn mowers so that they can easily be used for larger areas & enable hassle-free mowing without the discomfort of cables.



The country is planning to ban gas-powered lawn mowers, which is expected to boost the demand for electric corded and cordless mowers in states such as Orionto & Toronto, where the government is taking various steps to minimize the carbon footprint.



Some well-known mower manufacturers in the Canada lawn mowers market are Bad-Boy, Husqvarna, Deere & Co., Ariens, and Toro. Further, these vendors distribute their products via a vast network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. In addition, these vendors focus on establishing a close partnership with retailers and other producers of outdoor power devices. Also, increasing diversification among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for lawn mowers during the forecast period.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



a) Canada's zero-turn lawn mowers market was valued at USD 383.66 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 561.51 Million by 2027.

b) In 2019, 7% of households used manual mowers to mow their lawns.

c) Landscaping and ground maintenance laborers are still in demand across Canada.

d) The city of Ottawa prefers electric lawn and yard equipment as the government plans to shut down gas-powered garden tools.

e) The City of Waterloo has announced the purchase of an emissions-free, automatic lawn mower as the country moves towards a greener future. The city municipality plans to purchase the Echo Turf Mower 2000, which can cut up to six acres in a charge.

f) The growth in the commercial sector, driven by the increased spending (more than 5.5%) on office buildings in the Alberta province in Western Canada, is expected to push the demand for the product in the market.

g) Initiatives geared toward increasing green spaces in the city, such as the Greenest City initiative of Vancouver, Canada, are expected to support the Canada lawn mowers market.

FUTURE MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS

In 2021, there were around 2300 courses in the country, with most of the courses concentrated in the top golfing courses, such as The National G.C. of Canada , one of the best golf courses worldwide. Hence, it is expected to generate the highest demand in the Canadian lawn mowers market.

, one of the best golf courses worldwide. Hence, it is expected to generate the highest demand in the Canadian lawn mowers market. Several new construction activities have taken place concerning building gardens and parks. For instance, The Meadow project, a 16 km linear park that started in 2020, is expected to complete by 2025. Thus, such expansion of green spaces in the country is driving the Canada lawn mowers market.

lawn mowers market. The Canadian government focuses on zero emissions and plans to ban gasoline-based lawn tools by April 2023 . Hence, such initiatives are propelling the demand for cordless mowers in Canada .

SEGMENTATION

by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

by Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Key Industry Participants:

Ariens Company

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendor:

Bad Boys Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Turflynx

Makita Corporation

SCAG Power Equipment

Generac Power Systems

Hustler

Snowjoe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda

2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast



7. Import & Export Statistics



8. Lawn Mower Market by Product Type



9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users



10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type



11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



16. Quantitative Summary



17. Other Reports in this Series

