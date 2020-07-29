Canadian Company Creates New Protective Solution to Get Kids Back in School During Pandemic

KITCHENER, ON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Fiberglass Products Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of fiber-reinforced plastic products, is excited to announce it has created an innovative solution for the classroom that allows kids to safely return to school without the discomfort of wearing a mask for most of the day. The IsoBooth Student system helps to protect eyes, nose, and mouth against exposure to droplet and aerosol viral contaminants, like COVID-19.

The IsoBooth Student assembly attaches to most standard school chairs and is lightweight and easy to use.

"The IsoBooth Student is intended to give kids a protected, safe and comfortable place in the classroom to sit, do their work, listen to lessons and eat their lunch without the distraction and discomfort of wearing a mask," said Imagine Fiberglass President Jim Ashton. "As a parent, it is especially important to me that my kids can get back to school."

The IsoBooth is a patent-pending, engineered solution consisting of a lightweight canopy and blower system that attaches to a standard school chair and can easily be pulled up to the desk by a student. The canopy can be adjusted forward as the student leans forward in a writing position at their desk.

Engineered using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling, the heart of the IsoBooth is a compact, energy-efficient, air handling system. At the front, a push-pull air curtain can capture and reject airborne droplets and aerosols, while inside, the positive pressure breathing zone is protected and filled with HEPA filtered air, allowing students to work comfortably without mask or eye covering.

"Parents are concerned that their kids are falling behind due to COVID-19 interruptions and that return to the brick-and-mortar school is extremely important. However, we are all genuinely concerned about the safety of the students, teachers, and staff and have been frustrated that there really hasn't been any agreement on a safe plan for return," said Ashton.

Made from durable, lightweight plastics, the IsoBooth is easy to clean and exceptionally durable. Consuming less than 80 watts of power per seat daily, the unit costs literally pennies per day to operate. The cost of the unit itself is comparable to that of one week of childcare.

A similar version of the IsoBooth Student is available for the Office and is easily attached to a standard five-spoke base office chair or stool. The IsoBooth Office unit can be implemented for teachers and staff.

As part of a comprehensive effort, the IsoBooth Student can give parents, students, and teachers the confidence to get back to school comfortably.

Contact Imagine Fiberglass Products:

Email: [email protected]

Address: 637 Victoria Street N., Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, N2H 5G4

Related Images

isobooth-student.jpg

IsoBooth Student

The IsoBooth Student assembly attaches to most standard school chairs and is lightweight and easy to use.

Related Links

Company Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41pDCHHuquI

SOURCE Imagine Fiberglass Products Inc.

Related Links

https://imaginefiberglass.com

