Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project

The IJGlobal Awards are selected annually by an expert panel of judges and are a celebration of the best in class deals in energy and infrastructure in each region. Other award winners this year include JP Morgan and Asian Development Bank.

Pirapora I is the first-ever solar power generation plant financed by Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), with funding entirely from TJLP (Brazilian Long Term Interest Rate). As one of the world's largest development banks, BNDES allocates the best terms of credit to renewable energy projects to induce economic development in projects with positive externalities, including environmental and social impact. This project was successfully commissioned in November 2017.

The funding commitment for Pirapora I also includes a short-term construction bridge loan in Brazilian Reais provided by IDB Invest, the private sector institution of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB). The IDB is the largest multilateral financing institution for development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Banco Itaú BBA S.A., Banco Société Générale Brasil S.A. and Banco ABC Brasil S.A. also provided construction financing as underwriters of a Brazilian Reais denominated unsecured debenture.

"We are delighted that Pirapora I is being recognized with this award, which acknowledges our contribution along with EDF Renewables towards developing one of Brazil's largest solar power plants. Pirapora I is among the first solar projects to close project finance under the Brazil Reserve Energy Auctions scheme," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar. "Latin America is an important market for us and we look forward to working with our partners to increase solar power investments in the region."

Bruno Fyot, COO of EDF Energies Nouvelles' Group, added: "This award underlines the excellence of our Pirapora solar project and constitutes further evidence of our deep interest in realizing renewable energy large-scale projects comprising innovation, local development and socio-environmental contents."

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

EDF Energies Nouvelles group is a market leader in renewable energy electricity, with a portfolio of more than 12 GW gross installed capacity focused for the most part on wind (onshore and offshore) and solar photovoltaic energy. Mostly operating in Europe and North America, EDF Energies Nouvelles continues its development by taking strong positions in promising emerging areas such as Brazil, China, India, or South Africa, and North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council regions. The Company is also present in other segments of the renewable energy market: marine energy, distributed energies and energy storage. EDF Energies Nouvelles manages renewable energy projects' development and construction as well as operations and maintenance for its own account and for third parties. The majority of its international subsidiaries is branded EDF Renewables. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of the EDF Group dedicated to renewable energy.

EDF Renewables' portfolio in Brazil consists of 700 MW of wind and solar projects under development and operating.

