Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil

The 364 MWp of projects, located in the states of Minas Gerais and Ceara, have been awarded 20-year Power Purchase Agreements with an average price of 118.15 BRL/MWh (approximately US$35.58/MWh). Once connected to the grid, the plants will generate approximately 706,056 MWh of electricity every year. Canadian Solar will develop and build the projects, targeting to bring them to commercial operation by 2022.

"We are proud to be the only company that has been successful in winning projects in all of the five Federal Auctions held to date in Brazil," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, "Brazil has proven to be an important market for us. Relentless innovations and focuses on driving down cost while improving efficiencies in all aspects have allowed Canadian Solar to deliver a 55.5% reduction in energy prices from the first auction, which accelerated the adoption of solar energy in the country."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit http://www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, gross margins, business prospects and future results, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; cancelation of utility-scale feed-in-tariff contracts in Japan; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 27, 2017. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-awarded-364-mwp-solar-projects-in-brazil-300627060.html

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

