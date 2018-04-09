Cancelling Chaos: Boutique Consulting Startup Takes Aim at Redefining Enterprise Architecture

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Advisors, a startup IT consultancy that specializes in Enterprise Architecture (EA), announces its launch today. The company was founded to re-imagine the way EA is implemented within large corporations. They will focus on helping companies embrace change and complexity as core principles of business growth.

"Any consulting firm that promises a perfect future state is lying," says Gustav Hoyer, founder of Khiron. "Technology is like a turbulent, flowing river; it's constantly changing. It's a process, not an end-point. Enterprises need to be treated as complex systems that can adapt to this change. We felt it was time to bring a more agile approach to architecture than traditional EA has offered in the past."

Enterprise Architecture is a commonly applied practice sought by executives looking to get a handle on the overwhelming complexity of their information systems. However, various organizations promote their own understanding of the term which has resulted in conflicting approaches and disagreement on its purpose.

"Many consultants turn to existing EA frameworks like The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) or the Zachman Framework™," says managing director Damon Young. "The trouble is that Enterprise Architects spend all their effort working with the framework instead of solving real-world business problems. For EA to work, you need to be making change all the time, continuously in small bits. That's how you avoid the risk of failure."

Consultants at Khiron Advisors have drawn upon years of experience implementing EA in client companies to produce a set of best-practice guiding principles. Instead of preconceived standards, they act more as foundational reference points that help frame and guide development across business and IT divisions. The result is an adaptive Enterprise that can manage complexity, avoid chaos, innovate and improve its bottom line.

Says Young, "There is a lot of money to be made dancing around the edges of things, perpetuating dysfunction. There is no silver bullet. The problem of complexity isn't going away. The key is to make complexity work for you. Khiron's goal is to communicate as directly as possible so that a clear strategic vision is produced that drives innovation."

KHIRON is a strategic IT consultancy that moves you from chaos to control. We give you the tools to manage complexity so your business can thrive. We believe that technology should improve the lives of people and that our work should be connected to meaning beyond profit.

