Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market to Reach $145.16 Billion by 2026

The global cancer immunotheraphy market is expected to grow from $77.72 billion in 2021 to $85.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27%. The cancer immunotheraphy market is expected to reach $145.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.08%.

North America was the largest region in the cancer immunotherapy market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cancer immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in cancer incidence is expected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market. The factors contributing to the growth in cancer cases across the globe include tobacco, alcohol, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental factors. This growth in cancer cases is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapies, as patients are increasingly investing in medical treatments with greater recovery and minimal pain.

For instance, according to the report published by National Cancer Institute (USA), in 2020, cancer was among the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 1,806,590 new cases and 606,520 deaths due to cancer in the United States. By 2040, the number of cancer cases per year is expected to be 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths. Therefore, the increase in cancer incidence is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapy during forecast period.

The advanced technologies used in cancer immunotherapy are a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer immunotherapy market. There has been a surge of new technologies and various therapies to help the immune system identify and attack tumors using different therapy and technology such as immuno-oncology, cryoablation, bone marrow transplant, and radiation therapy.

These technologies can make a significant difference in cancer treatment and cure. For instance, in 2019, Roche Holding AG, a Swiss healthcare company, received approval to launch its new cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab in India. It is beneficial for patients with small-cell lung cancer.

In July 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim, a German-based pharmaceutical company, acquired AMAL Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Boehringer Ingelheim is trying to enrich the platform for expanding its cancer immunology portfolio with novel cancer vaccines, including immuno-oncology therapies that use cutting-edge scientific discoveries and their applications. AMAL Therapeutics is a Swiss biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapy and therapeutic cancer vaccines.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Monoclonal Antibodies; Checkpoint Inhibitors; Immunomodulators; Vaccines; Cell Therapy

2) By Application: Lung Cancer; Breast Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Melanoma; Prostate Cancer; Multiple Myeloma

3) By End User : Hospitals; Cancer Research Centers; Clinics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Characteristics



3. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Immunotherapy



5. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size And Growth



6. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

7. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market



9. China Cancer Immunotherapy Market



10. India Cancer Immunotherapy Market



11. Japan Cancer Immunotherapy Market



12. Australia Cancer Immunotherapy Market



13. Indonesia Cancer Immunotherapy Market



14. South Korea Cancer Immunotherapy Market



15. Western Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market



16. UK Cancer Immunotherapy Market



17. Germany Cancer Immunotherapy Market



18. France Cancer Immunotherapy Market



19. Eastern Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market



20. Russia Cancer Immunotherapy Market



21. North America Cancer Immunotherapy Market



22. USA Cancer Immunotherapy Market



23. South America Cancer Immunotherapy Market



24. Brazil Cancer Immunotherapy Market



25. Middle East Cancer Immunotherapy Market



26. Africa Cancer Immunotherapy Market



27. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cancer Immunotherapy Market



29. Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffman La-Roche

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

