Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market, 2025 - 37 Therapies in Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline / 18 Therapies Majority Stem Cells In Preclinical Phase
Jul 31, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market, Price, Dosage and Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market, Price, Dosage and Clinical Trial Insight 2025" Report Highlights:
- Role and Mechanism Of Stem Cells In Cancer Treatment
- Stem Cell Transplantation In Cancer Treatment
- Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market Opportunity: US$ 15 Billion
- Global Cord Blood Transplant Market Opportunity
- Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 37 Therapies
- Majority Stem Cells In Preclinical Phase: 18 Therapies
- Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline by Country: More Than 30 In USA
- Post Therapy Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drugs
Cancer incidences are escalating as a result of which demand for better therapeutics is increasing across the globe. There are several products in the cancer market which have sufficiently high pharmacological efficiency and offer severe competition to other therapeutics belonging to the same indication. Several cancer therapeutics have been developed in past years but they tend to become less effective in the long-term. This creates large unmet medical needs as patients are not treated well despite the presence of suitable therapeutics. Cancer stem cell therapeutics is expected to change this scenario as they act on the very basis of the development of cancer cells.
Innovations in the pharmaceutical industry seem to be the main driving force for the development of cancer stem cell therapies. Investigators have been able to identify different stem cell sources that offer them a large base for developing new therapies. Their customizability and appropriate usage are expected to help them to discover new pharmacological properties that may have high commercialization potential. As a result, large numbers of cancer stem cell therapies are entering clinical trials across the globe.
The clinical pipeline of cancer stem cell therapies is quite strong due to which multiple numbers of products are expected to be launched in the global market in the coming years. The development of stem cell therapies for CNS and CVS disorders has already gained lots of attention by investigators. Large population base and rapidly escalating cancer incidences are the main factors behind the growth of such investigational therapies.
Budding stem cell therapies like the development of a cure for diabetes are also gaining momentum in past years. Less number of competitors are expected to increase the profit margins and allow cancer stem cell therapy developers to occupy major market shares. More stem cell therapies having high pharmacological and commercialization potential has yet to be discovered.
Several pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop different types of products that could target and eliminated cancer stem cells from the body. New candidates are at different stages of clinical trials which are expected to produce positive results. They are at different stages of clinical trials and they are expected to take some time before entering in market. Different methods are being studied targeting different mechanisms by which cancer stem cells survive in the body. Different signaling pathways have been identified that play an important role in development of cancer stem cells.
The global stem cell therapy market is expected to witness favorable growth in future driven by the exponential increase in the research and development activities along with launch of 2 or more commercial stem cell therapies over a period of next 5 - 8 years. The shifting thrust towards targeted approach for cancer treatment will also create favorable environment for the development of stem cell therapies and will drive the overall market to new horizon in coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Stem Cell Therapy
1.1 Overview
1.2 Historical Development
2. Stem Cells Classification
2.1 Embryonic Stem Cells
2.2 Somatic Stem Cells
2.2.1 Mesenchymal Stem Cells
2.2.2 Neural Stem Cells
2.2.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cells
2.2.4 Endothelial Progenitor Cells (EPC)
2.2.5 Cancer Stem Cells
3. Need Of Stem Cell Therapeutics
4. Advantages of Stem Cell Therapeutics
5. Role Of Stem Cells In Cancer Treatment
5.1 Stem Cell As Suicide Gene Therapy
5.2 Stem Cell As Vehicle for Oncolytic Viruses
5.3 Stem Cells In Post Cancer Treatment
5.4 Stem Cells As Nanoparticle Carriers
6. Mechanism Of Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drug
6.1 Targeting The Molecular Signaling Pathway
6.2 Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Markers
6.3 Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Niche and Quiescent State
6.4 Targeting The miRNA Expression
6.5 Inducing Cancer Stem Cell Apoptosis
6.6 Induction Of Cancer Stem Cell Differentiation
7. Stem Cell Transplantation In Cancer Treatment
7.1 Mechanism Of Action Of Stem Cell Transplantation
7.2 Types Of Stem Cell Transplants In Cancer Treatment
7.2.1 Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation
7.2.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation
7.2.3 Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplantation
8. Post Therapy Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drugs
8.1 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Skin Cancer
8.1.1 Erivedge
8.1.2 Odomzo
8.2 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Leukemia
8.2.1 Daurismo
8.3 Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics In Colon Cancer
8.3.1 Sulindac
8.4 Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics In Breast Cancer
8.5 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Other Cancer
8.5.1 Vorinostat
8.5.2 Belinostat
8.5.3 Romidepsine
8.5.4 Panabiostat
9. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Market
9.1 Bone Marrow Transplant Market and Cost Analysis
9.2 Cord Blood Transplant Market
10. Global Cancer Stem Cell Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication, and Phase
10.1 Research
10.2 Preclinical
10.3 Phase-I
10.4 Phase-I/II
10.5 Phase-II
10.6 Phase-III
11. Global Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis
11.1 Current Market Scenario
11.2 Clinical Pipeline
12. Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy
12.1 Overview
12.2 Advantages of Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy
13. Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy by Indication
13.1 Glioblastoma
13.1.1 Lung Cancer
13.1.2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Melanoma
13.1.3 Ovarian and Breast Cancer
13.1.4 Pancreatic Cancer
14. Global Stem Cell Market Dynamics Challenges and Drivers
14.1 Challenges of Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics
14.2 Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Drivers
15. Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market Future Outlook
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Aelan Cell Technologies
16.2 Baylx
16.3 Benitec Biopharma
16.4 BlueRock Therapeutics
16.5 Calidi Biotherapeutics
16.6 Cellular Dynamics International
16.7 Center for iPS Cell Research and Application
16.8 Century Therapeutics
16.9 Khloris Biosciences
16.10 ReNeuron
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts3e5c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article