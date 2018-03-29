Cancer Supportive Care Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 with Key Players in Therapeutic Development for Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia Syndrome, Bone Metastasis and Cancer Pain

This report provides an overview of the Cancer Supportive Care pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome, bone metastasis and cancer pain, and features dormant and discontinued projects.



Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia Syndrome: There are a total of 24 products in development for this indication, by 18 companies and four academic institutions.



Bone Metastasis: There are a total of 32 products in development for this indication, by 22 companies and four academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include MetCure Therapeutics, Applied Integrin Sciences, Eli Lilly, and Tel Aviv University.



Cancer Pain: There are a total of 52 products in development for this indication, by 40 companies and four academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Komipharm, Trillium Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Insys Therapeutics, Klaria Pharma and Pharmaleads.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to Buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

Key Topics Covered



