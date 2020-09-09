Cancer Survival Rates in China Are Significantly Lower Than in the U.S.; RangeLight Health Telehealth Platform Launches to Bridge Gap

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeLight Health is a new telehealth platform connecting top U.S.-based oncologists to cancer patients in China, who are seeking an independent and unbiased second medical opinion. China's cancer mortality rate is dramatically higher than that in the U.S. per a study published in the Lancet Global Health Journal in 2018. RangeLight Health seeks to expand access to state-of-the-art oncologic care and ultimately drive better health outcomes. In the wake of COVID-19 and the resulting pause on medical tourism, the need for such a service has only become more paramount. In its initial offering, RangeLight Health oncologists will provide detailed, second opinion reports and live video-conferencing, with expert advice on management and treatment options.

Cancer patients in China face a number of challenges. It can take weeks to see a top oncologist, wasting precious time for a newly diagnosed cancer patient. Second, medical resources are concentrated in the large and wealthy Tier 1 cities in China, leading to lengthy travels and out-of-pocket costs for patients who live elsewhere. In addition, as new oncological drug and treatment approval cycles are on average longer in China than in the U.S., oncologists based in China may be less knowledgeable about the newest chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation protocols.

RangeLight Health's founding team includes Chinese nationals who have often been asked by family members in China to connect them with U.S.-based doctors who can provide second opinions. Without a healthcare background, however, it can be difficult to know where to even start to find trusted advice.

RangeLight Health seeks to make oncologic consultations transparent and seamless for both the cancer patient and their family. RangeLight Health's highly qualified medical team is crucial to this endeavor. RangeLight Health oncologists have trained and worked for numerous U.S. News World Report "Honor Roll Hospitals", including the Harvard Medical School, Barnes Jewish Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis, University of Michigan Health System, and University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.

As Dr. Ken Krajewski, CEO and Co-Founder of RangeLight Health states, "As a practicing medical oncologist, I've always prided myself on providing patient-centric care, grounded in the latest clinically-proven oncological treatment research. There are many barriers in China that prevent patients from access to care. RangeLight Health seeks to break down those barriers, so that all patients can have a second chance."

RangeLight Health is a telehealth platform that seeks to expand global access to best-in-class cancer care, connecting the top oncologists in the U.S. with patients in need. RangeLight Health's network of oncologists are affiliated with the top hospitals and medical schools in the U.S., including the University of Michigan Health System, Harvard Medical School, Barnes Jewish Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, and University of Minnesota Health System.

