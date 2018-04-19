Candid Co. Announces First 'Candid Smiles Back' Partnership with Smile Train to Bring Smiles to Children Born with Clefts

Through the initiative, Candid will donate a portion of sales from each aligner kit to provide children throughout the Americas, a region where Smile Train works, with the orthodontic treatment they need as a result of their clefts.

"Working with Smile Train is one of the best ways to give back and help provide life-changing oral health care to those who are most in need," said Candid CEO Nick Greenfield. "Smile Train's sustainable model in building local capacity and having local medical professionals provide consistent and quality cleft care 365 days a year to children in their own communities sets them apart from other organizations, and we are thrilled to be supporting their cause."

Candid's partnership will support Smile Train's ability to provide 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care through medical professionals in their own communities. Smile Train, using their "teach a man to fish" model, focuses on training local providers to provide comprehensive cleft care, which includes essential treatments beyond cleft repair surgery such as orthodontic treatments.

"Smile Train is extremely proud to be partnering with Candid Co. to provide children with clefts throughout the Americas the orthodontic treatment they need," said Masha Feiguinova, Smile Train's Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. "Ultimately, in conjunction with high-quality cleft repair surgery, comprehensive orthodontic care ensures long-term, successful rehabilitation for patients, improving their quality of life and wellbeing."

Having raised nearly $20M in financing, Candid aims to serve thousands of customers by the end of 2018 and one million on an annual basis by 2020 through its affordable at-home impression kits, 3D printed aligners and remote monitoring from orthodontists with decades of experience each.

About Candid Co.

Candid Co. provides direct-to-consumer clear aligners for 65% less than the cost of traditional in-office solutions. The Company's nationwide provider network, led by Co-Founder and Chief Dental Officer Dr. Lynn Hurst, features orthodontists averaging more than 20 years in practice. Candid Co.'s core mission is to increase affordability and access to dental care by leveraging modern telehealth practices to diagnose, treat, and monitor orthodontic cases. Candid Co. was co-founded by a team of startup veterans with experience across healthcare, hospitality, tech, and finance at companies such as Lyft, BCG, WeWork, Blackstone, and Hospital for Special Surgery. Candid Co. is based in New York, NY and was founded in 2017. For more information visit CandidCo.com.

About Smile Train

Smile Train provides free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children in developing countries. Through training local doctors and empowering partner hospitals around the world, we advance a sustainable solution and scalable model to treat clefts, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, and speak over time. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

