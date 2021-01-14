Candidemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast to 2030: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Candidemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Candidemia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Candidemia symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Candidemia symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Candidemia Diagnosis and Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Candidemia market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Candidemia market report gives a thorough understanding of Candidemia symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Candidemia symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Candidemia symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Prompt and accurate diagnosis of invasive fungal infection is crucial so that appropriate antifungal agents can be started rapidly. However, early diagnosis is not always easy. Candidemia is diagnosed by taking a blood sample and finding Candida in blood. In many cases, the species found in Candida albicans, however, other species of Candida, such as Candida tropicalis, C. glabrata, and C. parapsilosis can be found in your blood. Candida parapsilosis is most commonly found in children. The diagnosis can also be made by detecting antigens of Candida in the bloodstream.



Several medications can be used to treat Candida infections. The medications include fluconazole, amphotericin B, a drug from the echinocandin group (such as anidulafungin, caspofungin, or micafungin), or voriconazole.



Candidemia Epidemiology



The Candidemia symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Country-wise Candidemia Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Candidemia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total incident cases of Candidemia associated in 7MM countries was 40,655 in 2017.



Candidemia Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Candidemia report encloses the detailed analysis of Candidemia early-stage (Phase-II, III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Candidemia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Candidemia market in 7MM. The market size of Candidemia in the seven major markets was USD 2,263.1 million in 2017.



Candidemia Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Candidemia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Candidemia Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase II and III stages. It also analyses Candidemia's key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics, and Scynexis.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Candidemia emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Candidemia



Approaching reimbursement, proactively, can have a positive impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive summary



3 Organizations



4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology



5 Candidemia: Market Overview at a Glance

5.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Candidemia in 2017

5.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Candidemia in 2030



6 Candidemia: Market Overview at a Glance

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pathophysiology

6.3 Differential Diagnosis

6.4 Disorder Subdivision

6.5 Sign and symptoms

6.6 Risk Factors

6.7 Diagnosis



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3 Total cases of Candidemia in 7MM

7.4 United States

7.5 EU5 Countries

7.6 Germany

7.7 France

7.8 Italy

7.9 Spain

7.10 UK

7.11 Japan



8 Treatment of Candidemia

8.1 Treatment Guidelines



9 Unmet Needs



10 Emerging Therapies

10.1 Key Cross Competition

10.2 APX001: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

10.3 CD101: Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

10.4 Ibrexafungerp (SCY-078): Scynexis, Inc.



11 Candidemia: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Market Size of Candidemia in 7MM



12 Seven Major Market Outlook



13 United States Market Size



14 Market Drivers



15 Market Barriers



16 SWOT Analysis



17 Market Access

Reimbursement



18 Case Study

18.1 Treatment of Candida glabrata with Micafungin: A Case Report

18.2 A Fatal Case of Candida auris and Candida tropicalis Candidemia in Neutropenic Patient

18.3 Candidemia after endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography in an immunocompetent patient: A case report



19 KOL Views



20 Bibliography



21 Appendix



