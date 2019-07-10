Canes and Crutches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Canes and Crutches Market - Description



Canes and crutches are mobility assisted devices generally used by the disabled and geriatric population. Canes and crutches help in walking and standing for a person who is not able to do so himself due to various disabilities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791964/?utm_source=PRN

Canes and crutches are personal mobility devices that improve the quality of life of the elderly and individuals with disabilities. These are assistive devices or ambulatory devices which help a person with ambulation or walking disability and after surgical operational or procedures.

The market overview section of the report analyzes the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the market. The section also covers market revenue projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global canes and crutches market.



Market Drivers: Overview

The geriatric population is increasing at a faster rate than the younger population.This leads to increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, deformities, and diminishing functions of body parts such as leg and hand movement.



Certain accidents and severe injuries also affect human movement which needs assistance of certain devices.

Canes and crutches are manual mobility aid devices used by a large number of people with disabilities.

The global canes and crutches market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in the geriatric population and rise in people with disabilities due to accidents, injuries, and post-surgical complications.

Moreover, rise in funding & initiatives by governments and international organizations for the disabled for using different mobility aids such as canes, crutches, and walkers drive the global market.

High prevalence of arthritis and osteoporosis that lead to several mobility disorders also contribute to the growth of the global canes and crutches market.

The global canes and crutches market has been segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region.



Market Segmentation: Global Canes and Crutches Market

In terms of product, the market has been classified into canes, crutches, and accessories.The canes segment has been categorized into folding canes, quad canes, and offset canes.



The crutches segment has been bifurcated into axillary crutches and forearm crutches. Based on distribution channel, the global canes and crutches market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, medical retail stores, and online stores.

Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends, and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights.The report provides current and future revenue (US$ Mn) for each these segments and sub-segments for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) has been provided for each segment and market from 2019 to 2027 along with market size estimations.



Geography Overview: Global Canes and Crutches Market

In terms of region, the global canes and crutches market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The regions have been further divided into major countries and sub-regions.



The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2017 to 2027, with their CAGRs for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market which will help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process.

Major Players



The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market.

Key players identified in this report are

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

Invacare Corporation

Ergoactives

Sunrise Medical

Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.



The global canes and crutches market has been segmented as follows:



Global Canes and Crutches Market, by Product

Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Accessories



Global Canes and Crutches Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Medical Retail Stores

Online Stores



Global Canes and Crutches Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791964/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

