Cannabis Wellness Company, Quim, Launches Smooth Operator Intimate Serum

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quim, a premier vaginal health and sexual wellness company specializing in CBD and THC infused products, announced today the launch of its Smooth Operator Intimate Serum. Smooth Operator is Quim's first CBD lubricant designed to increase blood flow, promote pelvic relaxation and decrease inflammation and pain associated with sexual intercourse. The serum is targeted toward individuals looking for products to aide in gentle sex, including new mothers, menopausal women, patients who are on hormone replacement therapy and people who have experienced PTSD from sexual trauma.

Smooth Operator is fast-acting and safe to use with latex condoms and can also be used in conjunction with menstrual cups or tampons to help alleviate menstrual cramps. The all-natural personal lubricant is made from aloe vera and contains 100mg of full-spectrum CBD.

"Quim has consistently taken a proactive approach to vaginal health and pleasure, and we hope our latest product empowers all individuals with vaginas, regardless of gender identity, to prioritize their sexual self-care without shame or stigma," said Cyo Ray Nystrom, CEO and co-founder of Quim. "Smooth Operator's accessible natural formula is suitable for customers looking for a product that is both soothing and sexy to facilitate enhanced sexual experiences."

Quim's latest product builds upon its current line of vaginal wellness products, including the Happy Clam Everyday Oil, Night Moves Intimate Oil and Oh Yes! Latex Safe Serum. The Smooth Operator Intimate Serum is available for purchase in all 50 states on its website, https://its-quim.com/product/smooth-operator/ .

ABOUT QUIM

Quim is a self-care line of THC and CBD infused vaginal wellness products whose mission is to destigmatize vaginal wellness by creating products that foster support for proactive self-care and enhanced pleasure. Described as a 'self-care line for humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas,' Quim believes that vaginal health is a precursor to the pursuit of pleasure. The company creates vag-forward products that promote a shame-free dialogue around vaginal health and wellness. For more information, visit https://its-quim.com/ .

