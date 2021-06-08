CannabisJobs.net is the Fastest-Growing Cannabis Jobs Board For Diverse Roles in the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabisJobs.net is the fastest-growing cannabis jobs board in the cannabis industry. Although it caters to jobs primarily in the US and Canadian markets, it also has advertised listings from all over the world. That includes the Caribbean, Germany, Columbia, Portugal, and many other countries. It currently has hundreds of active vacancies, with cannabis employers desperate to fill skills gaps and meet the ever-increasing demand.

The cannabis industry in the US is booming. Medical cannabis is now legal in 36 US states and counting, while recreational users can consume the drug legally in 16 states. Every year, the growth of the US cannabis market exceeds expectations. The cannabis industry is predicted to be worth $100 billion dollars by 2030.

While this burgeoning industry brings tremendous opportunities, it also presents unique challenges. One of which is finding individuals with the necessary skills to fill thousands of cannabis jobs. The US legal cannabis industry now employs 340,000 full-time workers, adding 77,300 jobs in 2020 alone. The sector is currently creating jobs at a faster rate than any other industry.

To support the demand for cannabis workers, CannabisJobs.net allows employers to advertise their positions complimentary for the time being. The jobs board gives employers an unrivaled platform for filling open cannabis positions. Posted jobs will be pushed to several other job platforms and be featured on Google for maximum exposure.

Those interested in finding a cannabis job can sign-up, create a profile, upload a resume, and search for cannabis jobs free of charge. The operators will never charge job seekers to use the site now or in the future.

Traffic to CannabisJobs.net has been doubling month-on-month, with candidates seeking a diverse range of cannabis jobs in this lucrative and growing industry.

The founder of CannabisJobs.net, said: "At a time when unemployment levels in the US are high, we are delighted to operate in an industry that is creating so many well-paid, full-time cannabis jobs for candidates at every professional level. From drivers and security staff to lab directors, executive positions, and more, the cannabis industry has something for everyone.

"Despite what some people might think, specific experience of working in the cannabis industry is not required for 75% of our job postings. Given the impressive year-on-year growth of the market, cannabis careers are also very secure and offer plenty of scope for professional development and career advancement. That makes cannabis one of the most exciting industries to work in right now."

