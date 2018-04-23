Canon BioMedical Signs Exclusive Agreement to Distribute NEXTGENPCR Products

Under the terms of the agreement, Canon BioMedical will distribute the NEXTGENPCR instrument, consumables, and associated accessories. Next-generation PCR, described by MBS as the first real advance in thermal cycling in 15 years, reduces the time-consuming DNA amplification procedure from hours to just minutes. For example, a three-step, 30-cycle protocol to amplify a 100-base pair fragment can be completed in less than two minutes.

"Canon BioMedical is committed to empowering the biomedical research community by marketing innovative technologies," said Dennis Snyder, Senior Director of Global Commercial Operations for Canon BioMedical. "MBS shares in our commitment to high-quality products that improve the laboratory experience. Researchers want answers as fast as possible, and offering the NEXTGENPCR products to our customers will shorten their protocols without requiring them to change their procedures."

Gert de Vos, the CEO and founder of MBS, added, "Canon BioMedical will be a great partner for us. They prioritize their customers' experiences not only through their products but also with the service and support that they provide. We believe that Canon BioMedical can make NEXTGENPCR a market leader in the United States and Canada. We are happy that Canon BioMedical recognizes the innovation, quality design, and reduced environmental impact of our NEXTGENPCR products."

Canon BioMedical will initially distribute the NEXTGENPCR instrument in the USA. The thermocycler will be introduced at multiple upcoming conferences. Find out more at www.canon-biomedical.com.

About Canon BioMedical

Canon BioMedical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is focused on empowering the biomedical research and healthcare communities by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative technologies and solutions. The technologies and solutions developed will help enable clinicians and scientists to improve our health and advance science. Canon BioMedical will continue to pursue innovative solutions in line with Canon's Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility through the use of existing and emerging Canon technology as well as strategic partnerships.

About MBS

MBS is a molecular biology instrumentation company based in Netherlands and founded in 2015. Their NEXTGENPCR thermocycler uses patented heating and cooling technology to reduce PCR amplification cycles from hours to minutes.

