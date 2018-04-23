Canon Discovery Services Whitepaper: Artificial Intelligence Gaining Greater Acceptance in the Legal Profession

Canon's whitepaper, "Artificial Intelligence Creates E-Discovery Efficiencies, Controls Costs," spotlights how the use of AI lets legal departments do more with less and frees attorneys to spend more time on legal-knowledge-driven work. Many attorneys are familiar with basic eDiscovery tools such as word searches to find relevant documents. AI, however, has moved beyond these basics.

One powerful eDiscovery technology is predictive coding, which searches documents for context, concepts and tone. This can significantly increase accuracy and relevance in document review, in some cases enabling tasks to be completed in minutes, not days or months.

Download the whitepaper HERE.

Canon Business Process Services provides outsourced document management and electronic discovery services to 29 of the Am Law 100 firms. For more information on Canon Discovery Services as well as insight on legal industry trends and best practices, visit the Legal Services page of Canon's website.

About Canon Discovery Services

Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services, Inc., offers a skilled, dedicated team of discovery professionals with a proven track record in solving complex discovery matters. Backed by over twenty years of experience, Canon Discovery Services helps law firms and corporate legal departments develop practical, defensible eDiscovery response plans to support successful outcomes. Services range from ESI processing, culling and analysis, document review, hosting and production to implementing information governance and readiness response programs.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

