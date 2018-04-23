Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company's Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

"NPE provides us with a tremendous opportunity to introduce a complete array of Canon's innovative manufacturing solutions designed to deliver custom solutions to our partners," said Toru Nishizawa, President and CEO, Canon Virginia Inc. "Our focus at NPE is not about the products but the technology. This will be a unique demonstration of how Canon connects our core capabilities in optics, machines and molding technologies together in one location."

CVI's booth highlights will include:

Mold making – high precision machining, microfluidics, additive manufacturing and machine texturing

Molding – a proprietary multi-mold system running live at the booth

Assembly – automated custom production machine vision and a collaborative robotics guided by Canon vision system technology

Software capabilities – an advanced method for non-destructive product testing

"We look forward to connecting with industry leaders as we leverage CVI's three decades of expertise and apply a highly developed quality management system across every process, technology and product," said Nishizawa. "Canon is setting a standard for delivery of advanced technologies and manufacturing excellence."

Held from May 7-11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, guests at NPE are invited to join CVI in booth #W223 to see how CVI can meet a variety of needs from a diverse set of customers. Technology demonstrations will also include robotic arms leveraging Canon's machine vision technology. This technology is designed to work with robotic arm systems as an eye to capture image of target parts and let the robotic system know how to approach and pick up by the most reliable position to safety carry and place at commanded positions.

For more information on CVI, please visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/npe2018

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit cvi.canon.com/npe2018.

Canon Virginia website:

http://www.cvi.canon.com/npe2018

SOURCE Canon Virginia, Inc.